Colbert Cracks Up Over Trump’s Failure to Answer Simple Irish Question

Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, Stephen Colbert noticed an awkward moment during Donald Trump‘s meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin when the President struggled to name a single Irish person.

On Thursday’s (March 13) episode of The Late Show, Colbert addressed Trump’s Oval Office sit-down with Martin, where a reporter asked the Commander in Chief, “Who is your favorite Irish person?”

“Trump did have some kind words for one particular Irishman who he could almost name,” Colbert said as he threw to a clip of Trump’s response to the simple question.

“Oh there’s so many are you kidding me?” Trump said. “I do happen to like your fighter. He’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen.”

He was talking about Irish MMA fighter and former UFC champion Conor McGregor, but he couldn’t name him until a reporter mentioned the name off-screen. “Conor’s great,” he added.

“He clearly could not think of a single Irish person,” Colbert responded before putting on his Trump voice, saying, “There’s Shaquille O’Neil, big guy. Kathy Ireland, I love Kathy, Kathy Ireland. Of course, the green M&M.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Colbert touched on Trump’s ongoing trade war, which is having a negative impact on the stock market. “Does anyone here enjoy having money? You might need to find a new hobby,” the late-night host asked his studio audience.

Talking about the plummeting economy, Colbert quipped, “It’s so bad on Wall Street, the bull just applied for a job at Chipotle. He’s hoping to get an internship as a taco.”

He then turned his attention to egg prices, which will reportedly remain inflated as Easter approaches. “And I believe on Easter, they’ll rise again,” Colbert joked.

Due to the rising prices, Colbert said, “It may be finally time to switch to Grade B eggs. You know their slogan: ‘Do they all have to be from chickens?’”

Colbert blamed this on Trump’s “wonder wheel of random tariffs,” which most recently targeted the EU, with the President threatening to slap 50% tariffs on imported alcohol.

“Yesterday, [the EU] clapped back by announcing tariffs on American-made bourbon, jeans, and Harley’s,” the comedian added. “That is going to make it so much harder for European men to have a mid-life crisis. You can’t outrun your mortality on a Vespa.”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, CBS