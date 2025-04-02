“Are you hearing that emergency alert on my phone?” David Duchovny asks. It’s a fitting way to start our chat about History’s new 10-episode series Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny, which investigates stories of secret government activity and reveals the wild truths behind them.

The actor, best known as The X-Files‘ FBI agent Fox Mulder, hosts each hourlong episode (the first premieres Friday, April 4 on History Channel), serving as a narrative guide through the bombshells and intrigue — and he tells TV Insider whether the truth really is out there.

You usually avoid projects with subject matter that’s similar to The X-Files. What made this one different?

David Duchovny: While I was doing that show, and even to this day, people would either come up to me and ask “Are those real cases?” or tell me that they have [experienced] real cases and I don’t know what I’m talking about. And I thought, well, this [new show] is interesting because these are actually classified files.

Anything fascinating that you learned?

The truth is that a lot of what a government does is going to have to be in secret. So there are going to be these Hail Mary kind of cases where people are trying to get a shortcut or get a leg up, get an advantage and circumvent the normal legislative processes.

Among the topics covered will be the Area 51 conspiracy and the real story behind the film Argo. How do you hope audiences respond?

Like any entertainment, I hope they take away good stories. We see this proliferation of documentaries throughout our streaming services — and I see each little segment in this series as worthy of a documentary treatment. There are a lot of great stories, and they just happen to be true.

Do you think any of these cases would make good X-Files episodes?

What makes The X-Files‘ stories work is personal investment in the characters and the kinds of ways that the story affects the character. So, you’d have to see it through the lens of Mulder and Scully [played by Gillian Anderson, inset, with Duchovny] to see if it really works. Truth is stranger than fiction. You get a great story where you can get it.

Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny, Series Premiere Friday, April 4, 10/9c, History