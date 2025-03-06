Dolly Parton has broken her silence following her husband’s death. The country singer thanked her family, friends, and followers in a short post on Instagram on Thursday, March 6. Carl Dean died on Monday, March 3, at the age of 82. No cause of death has been revealed.

“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans,” she wrote. “Thank you for all of the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband, Carl.”

“I can’t reach out personally to each of you, but just know that it has meant the world to me. He is in God’s arms now, and I am okay with that. I will always love you. -Dolly”

Dean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," Parton said in an Instagram statement on March 3. "Words cannot do justice for the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy." She also asked for privacy during this difficult time. Fans sent their condolences in the comments. Parton and Dean got married on May 30, 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia, after meeting two years prior at a laundromat in Nashville. The only witnesses at their wedding were Parton's mom, the pastor, and the pastor's wife. They never had any children. The couple kept their relationship very private. He never attended public events with the singer, and she only shared a handful of photos of him over the years. She once joked that some people didn't believe he was real because he stayed out of the public eye.