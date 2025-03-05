‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 18 Premiere Date & Photo, Plus Early Renewal!

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, season 18
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution

 More

What’s in the box?! That’s our question for the first photo from Criminal Minds: Evolution‘s new season (above). Plus, there’s some really good news for fans.

Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for Season 19 ahead of its return for Season 18. In other good news, we now have a Season 18 premiere date: May 8, with the 10 episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+. (These are the third and fourth seasons on Paramount+, following the original 15-season run on CBS.)

Season 18 will pick up six months after prisoners attacked the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda.

The cast for Season 18 also includes Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), A.J. Cook (JJ Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), and RJ Hatanaka (Tyler Green) with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss). Matthew Gray Gubler is also going to be reprising his role as Dr. Spencer Reid for one episode.

Zach Gilford Thinks Voit Can Win Over the BAU on 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
Related

Zach Gilford Thinks Voit Can Win Over the BAU on 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'

Looking ahead after Season 17’s finale, showrunner Erica Messer told us, “JJ and Lewis have really big stories this season. So yeah, I would say working our way down the call sheet.” She’d also acknowledged at the time that Voit’s network is still out there with quite a bit unexplored, and now Season 18’s description teases the show delving into that.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 18 Premiere, Thursday, May 8, Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution where to stream

Criminal Minds: Evolution




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amy Schneider
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Amy Schneider Reveals Shock Career Move
Rock the Block Season 6 Cast
2
‘Rock the Block’ Season 6 Has a New Twist: How Is It Different?
The View Whoopi Goldberg
3
Whoopi Goldberg Warns Haters on ‘The View’ That They ‘Aren’t Going Anywhere’
Maria Zhang as Kylie, Arjay Smith as James — 'The Rookie' Season 7 Episode 8
4
Will James Die on ‘The Rookie’? Plus, When ABC Drama Returns
FBI stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Dylan McDermott
5
‘FBI’ Franchise Fans in Shock After Cancellations