What’s in the box?! That’s our question for the first photo from Criminal Minds: Evolution‘s new season (above). Plus, there’s some really good news for fans.

Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for Season 19 ahead of its return for Season 18. In other good news, we now have a Season 18 premiere date: May 8, with the 10 episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+. (These are the third and fourth seasons on Paramount+, following the original 15-season run on CBS.)

Season 18 will pick up six months after prisoners attacked the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda.

The cast for Season 18 also includes Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), A.J. Cook (JJ Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), and RJ Hatanaka (Tyler Green) with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss). Matthew Gray Gubler is also going to be reprising his role as Dr. Spencer Reid for one episode.

Looking ahead after Season 17’s finale, showrunner Erica Messer told us, “JJ and Lewis have really big stories this season. So yeah, I would say working our way down the call sheet.” She’d also acknowledged at the time that Voit’s network is still out there with quite a bit unexplored, and now Season 18’s description teases the show delving into that.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 18 Premiere, Thursday, May 8, Paramount+