‘Abbott’ By the Book, ‘Amazing Race’ at the Starting Line, ‘Prime Target’ Finale, ‘Fire’ Awaits Big News

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

The last thing this embattled elementary school needs is more conflict, but when a parent volunteering in the library demands a Harry Potter-like fantasy novel be taken off the shelves, even Ava (Janelle James) senses trouble. “This is going to end worse than the end of the New Testament!” declares reading advocate Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) as a raucous emergency PTA meeting is convened. Back in the teachers’ lounge, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) is having second thoughts about keeping things casual with her firefighter beau (Mike O’Malley), and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is looking for a second part-time job, but worries that he’s overqualified.

Kit Karzen / CBS

The Amazing Race

Season Premiere 9:30/8:30c

The Emmy-winning competition series gathers its largest cast to date for Season 37, with 14 couples embarking on a worldwide adventure that starts with Hong Kong as the first stop on the itinerary. Touting a “Season of Surprises,” host Phil Keoghan presents them with an immediate twist: a Fork in the Road that makes each team choose which route to take to the Pit Stop, resulting in two parallel races and leading to the first two eliminations.

Prime Target

Season Finale

The supposed thriller about a math genius (One Day‘s Leo Woodall) whose theorem about prime numbers could change the world — making him the target of shadowy government operatives around the world — sputters to a finish with the disillusioned Edward (Woodall) and his rogue NSA sidekick Taylah (Quintessa Swindell) back on the run. If computer hacking and document shredding is your idea of action, this one’s for you.

Chicago Fire

9/8c

Stellaride shippers — that is, devotees of the procedural’s core couple, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) — may have cause to celebrate, as they await big news about their recently proposed adoption plans. Elsewhere, Chief Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) hunts for an anniversary gift, but there’s already speculation that the new boss is in for a shock. Earlier in the evening, on Chicago Med (8/7c), Ripley (Luke Mitchell) plays hero when he finds a mother and daughter trapped in a well.

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest

One of streaming’s best comedies faces the music when video-game execs David (David Hornsby) and Rachel (Ashly Burch) are called to D.C. to testify before a congressional panel investigating child labor in the gaming industry. David hopes to just blend in and be ignored, but the haplessly outspoken Rachel has other ideas. Just not good ones. Back in the workplace, top creators Ian (Rob McElhenney) and a very pregnant Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) consider their next move after finishing their off-the-books expansion.

