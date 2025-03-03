Lip Reader Reveals What Demi Moore Said After Oscars Dream Was Crushed

Demi Moore‘s Oscar dreams were dashed on Sunday night (March 2) after she lost out on the Best Actress award to Anora star Mikey Madison.

Despite being an awards season favorite for her performance in the Best Picture nominated The Substance, Moore failed to add the coveted Academy Award to her previously won Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and Screen Actors Guild trophies.

Moore was nominated alongside Madison (Anora), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here). The cameras captured the reactions of the five actresses as Madison was announced as the winner, which included Moore whispering something to the person sitting next to her.

So what did Moore say? According to the DailyMail.com, lip reader Nicola Hickling claims the Empire alum said “Nice,” noting “She isn’t smiling when she says it. Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it.”

Mikey Madison reacts to winning Best Actress at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MH0z14kq3m — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 3, 2025

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to Moore’s loss, with many pointing out the similarity to the plot of The Substance, where Moore’s character is replaced by a younger woman (played by Margaret Qualley).

“Demi Moore losing to Mikey Madison is basically the plot of the Substance,” wrote one X user.

“My heart broke as much as Demi Moore’s did when she didn’t hear her name. This was her year for sure. Horror always getting unfairly treated!” said another.

“Demi Moore looking at Mikey Madison during her Best Actress speech… The Substance became a reality,” another added.

Another wrote, “Look, OK….I Love Mickey Madison, but DEMI MOORE WAS ROBBED.”

Look, OK….I Love Mickey Madison, but DEMI MOORE WAS ROBBED. pic.twitter.com/57Ec93N4SA — Chris DeRose (ScartchyDeRose.bsky.social) (@ScratchyDerose) March 3, 2025

“Wow demi moore getting passed up for a younger brighter star someone should make a movie about this,” quipped one fan.

“Im sadder for Demi Moore not winning best actress than I should be. Screw you “Academy”. That was one of the best performances in years & her acceptance speech wouldve been epic,” added another.

“Demi moore was absolutely snubbed and you’ll NEVER change my mind. The oscar’s just proved square and fair they don’t take older women seriously and they don’t take Horror seriously. I am f****** floored,” wrote one X commenter.

The layers of irony to this year’s race as it relates to The Substance with Demi Moore losing to a younger actress. It’s kinda sad. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Dj3IVDihvy — bowen fyang (@krungkrungkrazy) March 3, 2025

Another said, “Truly happy for Mikey Madison but Demi Moore was ROBBED.”

“The layers of irony to this year’s race as it relates to The Substance with Demi Moore losing to a younger actress. It’s kinda sad,” wrote one viewer.

Anora was the big winner of the night, as not only did Madison take home the award for Best Actress, but the film won Best Picture, and Sean Baker won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

Moore commiserated her loss by snuggling up to her dog, Pilaf, and enjoying two huge bowls of French fries, as seen in a photo uploaded by the actress’s daughter, Tallulah. “MY winner,” Tallulah wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tallulah willis (@buuski)

Was Moore snubbed? Or did the right person win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.