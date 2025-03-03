How Did Conan O’Brien Do as Oscars Host? Viewers Share Their Reactions

Conan O’Brien‘s first time hosting the Oscars appears to have gone down a storm, as fans have praised the former late-night host for his light-hearted and casual approach to the star-studded ceremony.

The evening opened with a skit inspired by the Best Picture nominated The Substance, which saw O’Brien emerging from Demi Moore‘s body in his black tuxedo. Although, he left a shoe behind and had to climb back inside to retrieve it.

When he appeared on stage for the opening monologue, he began with his trademark self-deprecating humor, saying, “I know you’re thinking, ‘Did Conan not have work done? He looks his age.'” He continued, quipping, “A Complete Unknown, A Real Pain, and Nosferatu, those were just some of the names I was called on the red carpet.”

The comedian also poked fun at some of the Best Picture nominees, including Wicked, joking, “The perfect movie for anyone who’s ever finished watching The Wizard of Oz and thought, ‘Sure, but where did all the minor characters go to college?'”

He also said, “I loved The Brutalist. I really did. I didn’t want it to end. And luckily, it didn’t,” referring to the film’s 215-minute run-time.

O’Brien went on to joke, “If you haven’t seen Conclave, it’s a movie about the Catholic Church. But don’t worry.”

He also referenced Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofia Gascón, who caused an Oscars scandal earlier this year after a series of controversial tweets resurfaced. O’Brien said that Best Picture winner Anora used “the F-word 479 times,” quipping, “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.”

After the camera panned to Gascón, O’Brien added, “If you’re gonna tweet about the Oscars, remember: My name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

O’Brien mentioned Anora again later in the night, using it to make a political statement, saying, “Anora is having a good night. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian.”

His joke came after President Trump‘s disastrous Oval Office meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the war with Russia. Anora follows a sex worker who falls for a client, the wealthy son of a Russian oligarch, only for things to go terribly wrong when the family demand the marriage be annulled.

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to O’Brien’s hosting, with one X user writing, “Give @ConanOBrien a goddamned blank check to host the #Oscars for as long as he sees fit. Tonight’s show was probably the best since Seth MacFarlane hosted.”

“Conan O’Brien stared dead into the camera and said ” I guess americans are ready to see somone stand up to a powerful Russian” legend,” wrote another.

“Absolutely f***ing perfect opening monologue from Conan,” said another.

Another added, “the 4 time #Oscars Viewer Conan O’Brien absolutely nailed the show & his monologue, it’s so awesome to see him performing live again.”

“Conan needs to host the @TheAcademy awards every year!” said one fan.

“Hey @TheAcademy Make Conan O’Brien The Permanent #Oscars Host in all future shows, it’s that simple,” another wrote.

“Conan O’Brian killed it as the host. Did a great job,” said one user.

