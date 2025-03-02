After widespread internet speculation that Mason Disick, the teenage son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, secretly welcomed a child, his famous mom took to her Instagram Story to address the rumor.

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone thing for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not,” she wrote. “Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE.”

In February, a rumor circulated on Reddit that Mason had confirmed his baby news on a private Instagram account. When someone asked if he had a child, it was alleged that he responded, “Yea I did.” He also allegedly referred to the situation as a “failed protection.” Mason has a public Instagram account, but this fake exchange was said to have taken place on a private page.

Kardashian continued, “My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies. And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

This is not the first time that Kardashian has clapped back at rumors that were being spread by a fake Mason account. “Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday,” she wrote on X in 2022. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.” He did not officially join social media until May 2024.

Mason is the eldest of Kris Jenner‘s grandchildren. As he’s gotten older, he’s opted not to live in the public eye like many of his family members. He has not appeared on The Kardashians or Keeping Up With the Kardashians in years and was even absent from Kardashian’s Hulu wedding special with Travis Barker. Although Mason attended the wedding, he was kept out of all footage from the televised event.

“He doesn’t want any part of it,” Kardashian said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October 2022. “He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

The Poosh founder and Disick also share daughter Penelope and son Reign, while she welcomed another son, Rocky, with Barker in November 2023.