‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’ Highlights: See Lady Gaga, Will Ferrell, Bill Murray & More

Peacock livestreamed SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14, as Saturday Night Live cast members joined big-name recording artists in a 50th-anniversary celebration of the sketch comedy show and its musical legacy.

And though attendees came to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall dressed to impress, the concert was anything but a buttoned-up affair. Just take a look at the Lonely Island medley and more funny moments from the special below.

Lady Gaga and Andy Samberg join forces for “D*** in a Box”

Lady Gaga stopped Andy Samberg from warbling his way through A Star Is Born’s “Shallow” during the concert and suggested that they sing something more his style — namely, The Lonely Island’s “D*** in a Box.” And that set off a whole Lonely Island medley that featured appearances by Chris Parnell, Jorma Taccone, Bad Bunny, and T-Pain.

Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer perform “Not Like Us”

Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer once again played music educators Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Culp, offering a high-energy performance of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

“Buckle up, take a beefy honky from your spliffs,” Marty told the crowd. “We may see cheugy, but we think we have enough rizz to serve up some high-key brat.”

Bill Murray gives Nick the Lounge Singer one more reprise

Gasteyer also sang backup — alongside Maya Rudolph and Cecily Strong — as Bill Murray slipped back into character as SNL’s Nick the Lounge Singer to belt out Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s hit “You’re All I Need to Get By.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacock (@peacock)

Tracy Morgan calls out Lorne Michaels

“Is everyone having a good time?” Tracy Morgan said when he took the Radio City stage. “Well, I’m not. I’ve been disrespected. Lorne Michaels, you have disrespected me, bitch. It’s a night of great music, and nobody asked me to sing. Nobody! Dis-re-spect. Well, I got the mic now, and I’m gonna sing. And I don’t care what Lorne Michaels thinks — he’s gonna be dead in a week.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson storm out

Midway through the special, host Jimmy Fallon said there had apparently been some confusion. “This is just a concert,” he clarified. “We’re not giving out any awards tonight.”

Cut to: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson rising from their seats and walking out of the auditorium, with Wilson wagging her finger disdainfully.

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson walk out from #SNL50 concert after Jimmy Fallon says no awards will be handed out 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/a6yKqM2D8T — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 15, 2025

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, Now Streaming, Peacock