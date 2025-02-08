Eric Braeden had all the faith in the world that Titanic was going to be a bone fide box office success. The actor played John Jacob Astor IV in the film and told TV Insider that he always knew the movie would be a hit, even when others were doubtful.

“I’m the only one who did,” he admitted. “And I remember being interviewed by [famed Variety writer] Army Archerd. He said, ‘Why are you the only one who says this is going to be a success? Everyone else is afraid it will sink 20th [Century Studios] and sink Paramount because it costs too much money.’ I said, ‘Very simple. It’s a soap opera, a very expensive soap opera. And I know something about soap operas.’”

The Young & the Restless star spilled some secrets from the set, including the moment director James Cameron showed him the first cut of the movie.

“My son, who was a film student then, and my wife wanted to come to the location,” Braeden revealed. “James Cameron, to me, is one of the geniuses in this business. He knows everything about filmmaking and then some. So, he stopped shooting and took me, my wife, my son, and my son’s girlfriend into his trailer, and he showed us the first five minutes that were cut together. I got goosebumps. I turned to him and I said, ‘You’re gonna make a sh**load of money.’ And he said, ‘From your mouth to God’s ears.'”

Braeden said he “knew then” that the movie “would make a fortune” and also had an inkling about how successful the film’s star Leonardo DiCaprio would become. “I knew then that Leonardo DiCaprio was a damn good actor,” he shared. “In between scenes, he would imitate some other actors so perfectly, it’s incredible. I said, ‘This guy is very gifted.’”