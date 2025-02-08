Eric Braeden Says He Was the ‘Only One’ Who Knew ‘Titanic’ Would Be a Hit

Samantha Westfall
Comments
Eric Braeden in 'Titanic'
Exclusive
CBS via Getty Images

Titanic

 More

Eric Braeden had all the faith in the world that Titanic was going to be a bone fide box office success. The actor played John Jacob Astor IV in the film and told TV Insider that he always knew the movie would be a hit, even when others were doubtful.

“I’m the only one who did,” he admitted. “And I remember being interviewed by [famed Variety writer] Army Archerd. He said, ‘Why are you the only one who says this is going to be a success? Everyone else is afraid it will sink 20th [Century Studios] and sink Paramount because it costs too much money.’ I said, ‘Very simple. It’s a soap opera, a very expensive soap opera. And I know something about soap operas.’”

The Young & the Restless star spilled some secrets from the set, including the moment director James Cameron showed him the first cut of the movie.

Kate Winslet, Leonardo Di Caprio, director James Cameron in 'Titanic'

Everett Collection

“My son, who was a film student then, and my wife wanted to come to the location,” Braeden revealed. “James Cameron, to me, is one of the geniuses in this business. He knows everything about filmmaking and then some. So, he stopped shooting and took me, my wife, my son, and my son’s girlfriend into his trailer, and he showed us the first five minutes that were cut together. I got goosebumps. I turned to him and I said, ‘You’re gonna make a sh**load of money.’ And he said, ‘From your mouth to God’s ears.'”

‘Y&R’ Star Eric Braeden Gets Candid About ‘Ups & Downs’ After Losing His Home
Related

‘Y&R’ Star Eric Braeden Gets Candid About ‘Ups & Downs’ After Losing His Home

Braeden said he “knew then” that the movie “would make a fortune” and also had an inkling about how successful the film’s star Leonardo DiCaprio would become. “I knew then that Leonardo DiCaprio was a damn good actor,” he shared. “In between scenes, he would imitate some other actors so perfectly, it’s incredible. I said, ‘This guy is very gifted.’”

Titanic -

Titanic where to stream

Titanic

Eric Braeden




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 9
1
‘Fire Country’ Is at Its Best Focusing on Bode & Jake as Brothers
Jeopardy Tournament of Champions players February 7, 2025 finals
2
‘Jeopardy!’ ToC Player Says They’re a ‘Certified Wagering Idiot’ After Finals Loss
Colin Farrell, Kathy Bates, Hiroyuki Sanada — Critics Choice Awards 2025
3
Critics Choice Awards 2025: Full List of TV Winners
Jeff Goldblum attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California and SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California and SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Lamorne Morris attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
4
Critics Choice Awards 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: Sarah Michelle Gellar & More (PHOTOS)
Rob Lowe as Owen, Jim Parrack as Judd, and Natacha Karam as Marjan — '9-1-1: Lone Star' Series Finale
5
Will There Be a ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 6?