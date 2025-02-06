‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Spills on Possible ‘Pawn Stars’ Crossover

Is Storage Wars alum Brandi Passante set to make a television comeback? That’s what fans are hoping after the former reality star shared teaser photos of a new project on Instagram.

Passante recently took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of herself in a recording and editing studio. Alongside her was Storage Wars star Kenny Crossley and Pawn Stars favorite Chumlee (real name Austin Lee Russell), leading some to believe a crossover between the two shows could be in the works.

“She Back! Stay tuned..!” Passante captioned the post.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their excitement, with one commenter writing, “This crossover is going to be Awesome!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Passante (@brandipassante)

“Brandi, Kenny and Chumlee? What could go wrong?” said another.

“Storage Wars x Pawn Stars,” another added.

Another wrote, “The Chum and Brandi Show with special guest the amazing Kenny!!!”

One fan wanted to know, “Can you please tell me what day and time and channel please.”

“Happy you’re back,” said another.

Passante starred in A&E’s Storage Wars since its debut on December 1, 2010, alongside her ex Jarrod Schulz, with whom she shares two children, Payton and Cameron. She appeared in every season and even had her own short-lived spinoff, Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, which aired in 2014.

While fans might be hoping for Passante to return to Storage Wars, her recent post hints that her collaboration with Crossley and Chumlee could be for an entirely new project. In the post, she tagged director Frank Powers, who is behind the upcoming scripted TV series I Am Bone, which stars Passante, Crossley, and Chumlee.

According to the official synopsis, I Am Bone “is based on true events of Shawn “Bone” Martin, a former child athlete forced into one of Los Angeles’ most ruthless gangs by a corrupt cop. It follows his time in the PAL program in LA as well as in the gang, prison and after incarceration home life along with court cases and his final redemption and second chance at a successful life outside of crime and the streets.”

Passante will play a character called Wendy Turner, while Chumlee portrays Detective Karnes, and Crossley plays Judge Smith.

As of writing, there is no information on when or where the series will air.