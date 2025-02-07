History was made when Chelsea Green became the first WWE United States Women’s Champion in December. Since then the Canadian has fully embraced her platform representing the red, white and blue. Fans including Vanessa Hudgens have pledged their allegiance to the SmackDown superstar. Despite her and tag partner Piper Niven’s sometimes underhanded tactics, audiences can’t help but be entertained.

Success hasn’t come easy for Green. She has endured devastating injuries and even getting released by WWE before getting re-signed. The 33-year-old maximized her minutes, turning heads of management in the process.

Here Green grants us some of her precious time to reflect on the big title win and surge in popularity.

What was it like celebrating your WWE Women’s United States Championship win by going to Disneyland? Something your husband Matt [Cardona] has made a tradition.

Chelsea Green: It was so much fun. Matt got me two sets of ears that were American themed. I mean what could be better than Disney and WWE? I’m a ride girl. I’m a rollercoaster girl. I love a rollercoaster.

What does it mean to be the first one ever to hold the title?

Personally, of course, this is the pinnacle of my career. I’m living my best life. I’m living my dream. On a bigger stage, it’s women in sports. Women sports have been incredible in 2024 going into 2025. It is really an honor to be the first-ever. The inaugural. Hopefully, I’m doing this title proud.

A lot of people love the comedic timing. I think of Saturday Night Live when I see you out there. You should be hosting SNL.

I agree. That’s definitely on the bucket list is hosting SNL. I love it. I know I’m very self-deprecating, and that is where the humor comes from. It’s so fun to put that into verbiage and action in the ring to make people laugh on the biggest stage of them all.

Where are you drawing from? It’s like sketch comedy, improv in a lot of ways.

It is definitely improv in the way I move and in the ring. That’s improv, but when I write promos I’m always taking inspiration. When I’m watching movies and TV shows, I’m always writing things down. When people say things to me on social media, whether it’s nasty comments or whatever it is, I’ll write it down if it’s funny. If I can say it to myself, it’s funny.

Vanessa Hudgens is a big fan of yours. How is it for you to see these celebrities resonate with you?

It’s crazy like what is life? I’m here with you talking about being the first United States Women’s Champion. And I have Vanessa Hudgens in my DMs. What is life?

Any other famous faces that have slid into your DMs?

Tons, but my lips are sealed honey.

You’re so busy. Matt’s so busy. How do you find time seeing each other on different schedules?

It’s hard, but at the end of the day when you love what you do, it’s not work. He feels the same way about it. We love leaving and doing our jobs and coming back to our little oasis that is home.

For you and Piper Niven, it seems your partnership happened so organically. How is it to have each other to lean on?

It’s amazing because we have traveled the world together. We lived in Japan together. We’ve been all over the place. So to now be here together and call WWE home and partner up, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

What do you hope to make out of this title reign?

I would love to take it all the way to WrestleMania and take it past that. I want to take it on vacation to a tropical beach and have a pina colada. The world is my oyster.

WWE SmackDown, Fridays, 8/7c, USA Network

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, Netflix