Rob Lowe Talks ‘Career First’ of Post-Super Bowl Slot With ‘The Floor’

9-1-1: Lone Star wrapped its five-season run on February 3, but you’ll still be able to catch Rob Lowe on Fox, thanks to him hosting the game show The Floor. And it scored the coveted slot after the Super Bowl this year, on Sunday, February 9.

“Well, listen, I love having career firsts, and that’s the most prime real estate in all of media, and I’d never had that slot before,” Lowe tells TV Insider. “So love that honor, and I think it’s indicative of how addictive that The Floor has proven to be. Once people start playing it, they’re addicted to it, and now it’s going to be exposed to the biggest audience on TV and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Floor kicks off its third season with that episode airing after the Super Bowl, before moving to its regular time period on Wednesday, February 12, at 9/8c, after The Masked Singer Season 13. The Floor ranks as the #1 game show for the second consecutive season.

In the quiz show, 100 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their personal field of trivia expertise. The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home. Only one player will dominate The Floor and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

While 9-1-1: Lone Star is over, Lowe did tell us he’s open to playing Owen again, on 9-1-1, the potential spinoff, or a revival. “I never say never. I never say never. And I would be open to anything as long as it is not trying to be a cheaper, on low budget knockoff of what we worked so hard to establish,” he said. “I think we leave a legacy, not to put too fine a point on it, on storytelling, big spectacle, big cast, great actors, stars, and if there’s an appetite for that that still exists, I’m down.”

The Floor, Season 3 Premiere, Post-Super Bowl, Sunday, February 9, Fox