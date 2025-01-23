‘Bridgerton’: Does Luke Thompson’s Latest Acting Gig Reveal a Hint About Season 4 Production?

Don’t Fall Behind, Dear Reader For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Bridgerton Newsletter:

Production on Bridgerton‘s fourth season is currently underway as Netflix gears up for the chapter following Luke Thompson‘s Benedict Bridgerton and his love story with Yerin Ha‘s Sophie Baek.

As Season 4 production carries on, Thompson’s adding a new acting gig to his busy schedule. According to Variety, Thompson will appear in the forthcoming play An Oak Tree from Tim Crouch at London’s The Young Vic Theatre this spring.

Thompson is one of many who are set to appear in the production put on by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Baby Reindeer). Additional performers include Game of Thrones vet Indira Varma, Gangs of London‘s Sope Dirisu, and Russell Tovey among others.

The play, which is set to run between Tuesday, May 6, and Saturday, May 17, will see Crouch joined by a different guest artist who has neither seen nor read the play before stepping on stage. Guest performers will only be revealed to audiences live on the night of their performances.

In other words, Thompson will appear as a guest artist at some point during this May production, but won’t appear in every show. But does this mean he’ll be wrapped up shooting Bridgerton Season 4? Considering the play requires no prep ahead of time and will likely take up only one day of Thompson’s schedule, we’d say it’s unlikely he’ll be wrapped filming, but only time will tell for certain.

As for production updates, in January, Season 4 star Michelle Mao posted an image to her Instagram stories, revealing cookies Ha baked in celebration of Block 2 shooting (in other words, filming for Episodes 3 and 4). But, again, the image could have been snapped on a different day, making it difficult to pinpoint where the cast is currently regarding the schedule.

Even without an exact status of the current filming schedule, fans were recently treated to a behind-the-scenes peek at production in anticipation of a Valentine’s Day fan event known as Season of Love.

As for Thompson’s upcoming gig, he shared in a statement to Variety, “I’m very excited to join the Oak Tree family and be a part of a piece which I think takes the very best thing about going to the theatre, that is, something actually happening live in front of you rather than filtered through a screen. I’d say more but I have no clue what I’m in for…”

In the meantime, stay tuned for the exciting fan event this February, and we’ll keep you updated on any news regarding Bridgerton Season 4’s production.

