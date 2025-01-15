NewsNation Shake-Up as Leland Vittert Takes Over Dan Abrams’ 9 PM Slot

Former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert has been confirmed as Dan Abrams‘ replacement for NewsNation‘s 9 pm slot, meaning a schedule shake-up is coming for the news network starting next month.

As announced by NewsNation on Wednesday (January 15), Vittert’s program On Balance, which currently airs at 7 pm, will move to the 9 pm slot starting on February 10. This means Elizabeth Vargas Reports will move from its current 5 pm slot to the 7 pm slot — the network also confirmed it reached a new multi-year agreement with Vargas.

Filling out the new schedule, NewsNation Now with Connell McShane will expand, airing from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“We’re extremely happy to be bringing Leland and Elizabeth to our primetime line-up,” said Michael Corn, president of programming and specials at NewsNation. “They are extraordinary and experienced journalists who are fearless, smart, and curious. They have travelled the globe to deliver the news, and they have each developed a loyal and growing audience here at NewsNation.”

Vittert’s slot is currently occupied by veteran journalist and television host Abrams, who joined NewsNation in 2021 to host the nightly prime-time show Dan Abrams Live. In December 2024, Abrams, who previously worked for NBC News and MSNBC, announced he would be ending his show in February 2025, though he’ll remain with the network.

Before joining NewsNation in May 2021, Vittert worked for Fox News for over 10 years, initially serving as a foreign correspondent based in Jerusalem and later as a news presenter. He was a frequent substitute host on Fox & Friends, America’s Newsroom, and Happening Now.

“I am grateful to NewsNation for the opportunity to host a primetime program, and thankful to our passionate viewers who tune in every night,” Vittert said in a statement. “As a team, we take our role in the media landscape seriously and will continue to be a source of fairness to all.”

Meanwhile, former ABC News reporter and Fox’s America’s Most Wanted host Vargas added, “I couldn’t be happier to be staying at NewsNation, and to be moving to the 7 pm hour weeknights. I’m excited to continue our mission to report the news for ALL Americans. I have an amazing team and am thrilled to be working with them.”