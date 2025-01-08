Tim Allen Shifts Gears, ‘Abbott’ and ‘Sunny’ Philly Crossover, Remembering Elvis at 90, Celebrity Boot Camp

Tim Allen returns to ABC with Kat Dennings as his wayward daughter in Shifting Gears. It’s time for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to get schooled when the cast of the irreverent sitcom guests on the Philly-set Abbott Elementary. Turner Classic Movies salutes Elvis Presley on his 90th birthday. A cast of sort-of celebs takes part in a grueling boot camp in Wales in a new season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Shifting Gears – Tim Allen, Kat Dennings
Shifting Gears

Series Premiere

Tim Allen is home again, on the network that launched his stardom with Home Improvement and later with Last Man Standing. He’s in full grumpy grandpa mode as Matt, an opinionated widower who owns a vintage-car restoration shop and whose empty nest suddenly becomes crowded when his  long-estranged daughter, snarky Riley (2 Broke Girls Kat Dennings), moves in with her two kids. Ranting about everything from pickleball to the news (“like I’m too stupid to form my own angry opinions!”), Matt needs to bring it down a notch — and so does Riley — to make the new arrangement work. As domestic sitcom engines go, this runs mighty smooth.

Danny DeVito, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, and Quinta Brunson for 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Abbott Elementary

Midseason Premiere

“Does anybody else think there’s something seriously off about these volunteers?” wonders Gregory (Tyler James Williams) when the halls of Abbott are invaded by the unrepentant schnooks of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in an inspired crossover. It’s hardly a spoiler to suggest that when principal Ava (Janelle James) introduces her staff to the new community volunteers — Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) — they’re not there altogether willingly. Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) sees through them almost instantly, and the only one instantly charmed is, naturally, the optimist Janine (Quinta Brunson), but even she’s in for a rude awakening when the Sunny troupe shows their true colors.

Elvis Presley in 'Live a Little, Love a Little,' 1968
Live a Little, Love a Little

Long live the King. On what would have been his 90th birthday, TCM salutes Elvis Presley with a 24-hour marathon of movies and documentaries, starting with 1968’s Live a Little, Love a Little. Highlights include the 1981 documentary This Is Elvis (noon/11c), the restored concert film Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (11:15 pm/10:15c) and, in the prime-time slot, his 1957 black-and-white breakthrough Jailhouse Rock (8/7c) and 1964’s iconic Viva Las Vegas (9:45/8:45c) with Ann-Margret.

'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 3 cast
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Season Premiere

Those wails you’re hearing from Wales are the grunts and groans of (mostly) celebrities participating in the third season of the grueling boot-camp reality series. This year’s location: Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, training ground for challenges taken from the Special Forces playbook. In the two-hour opener, the cast immediately gets down to business when tasked to jump from a moving boat onto a helicopter, then tread water as a group and do a bungee jump off a 12-story viaduct. Easy peasy, right? Among the more recognizable recruits: Stephen Baldwin, Brody Jenner, Kyla Pratt, Denise Richards, and original Bachelorette Trista Sutter alongside athletes Nathan Adrian, Alana Blanchard, Landon Donovan, Carey Hart, Marion Jones, Cam Newton, Golden Tate, and Jordyn Wieber.

Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris, Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost, Marie Tredway as Nurse Trini, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood — 'Chicago Med' Season 10 Episode 9
Chicago Med

Midseason Premiere

The hospital rallies to save one of its own — presumably administrator Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), last seen being stabbed by a patient’s grieving wife — as the medical drama returns from holiday hiatus. Elsewhere at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, Asher (Jessy Schram) treats a devout woman with an ectopic pregnancy. Followed by Chicago Fire (9/8c), where Severide (Taylor Kinney) preps an arson class at the academy, and Chicago P.D. (10/9c), in which the Intelligence unit faces bureaucratic hurdles while investigating a kidnapping.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

