‘Brilliant Minds’ Finale, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Returns, TMZ Tracks Luigi Mangione, Kids Baking Championship

NBC’s medical drama Brilliant Minds wraps its first season with a two-part finale. PBS’s ever-popular Antiques Roadshow returns for its 29th season. TMZ profiles the assassin accused of shooting a health-care CEO on a New York City street last month. Animals are the inspiration for challenges in a new season of Kids Baking Championship.

Brilliant Minds

Season Finale 9/8c

The neurological medical drama shifts into disaster-movie mode for its two-part Season 1 finale. Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto), his office boyfriend Dr. Nichols (Teddy Sears) and the rest of the Bronx General Hospital staff rush into danger when an apartment building collapses, trapping Wolf’s intern Ericka (Ashleigh LaThrop) in an unstable elevator. As her fellow interns sweat out Ericka’s fate, Wolf is on the scene, admitting, “This is not an ideal situation for my face blindness.” Mandy Patinkin, who once played a doctor on Chicago Hope, guest-stars as a retired physician who offers his assistance and then some. The second episode introduces a game-changing twist that unbalances Wolf’s worldview, even as he tends to a pastor whose miraculous visions may be masking a more serious condition.

Antiques Roadshow

Season Premiere 8/7c

You never know where you’ll find a hidden treasure among family heirlooms. That promise has fueled Antiques Roadshow for years, and its 29th season begins with the first of three episodes in a new locale: the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Among the highlighted items: cover art of Marvel U.K.’s Super Spider-Man issue #175 from 1976, a Winslow Homer 1878 watercolor valued up to $320,000, and a 1960 ice cream cone display signed by Elvis Presley, bringing back memories of the owner’s father’s encounter with the King.

TMZ Investigates

Special 8/7c

Tabloid TV strikes again, as TMZ delves into the background of Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old man charged with assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City street in December. Reporters investigate Mangione’s alleged dark side, detailing how and why he reportedly took his rage against corporate greed to such deadly extremes.

Kids Baking Championship

Season Premiere 8/7c

Animals provide inspiration for the young chefs competing in the 13th season, with judges Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown welcoming the kids into their jungle-themed kitchen with a colorful parrot named Chicken and a cockatoo named Teva. Thankfully, the birds aren’t on the menu, but the culinary whiz kids are tasked to bake tarts with animal-inspired features like scales, feathers, fur or fins — with an edible tail a requirement.

