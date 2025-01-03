Matt Gaetz Makes OAN Talk Show Debut & People Can’t Stop Talking About His Face

Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz debuted his new show on the conservative One America News network on Thursday night (January 2), and his appearance stole all the attention.

It has been a wild couple of months for Gaetz, who, on November 13, 2024, was announced as Donald Trump‘s proposed nominee for United States attorney general. The president-elect’s choice was met with immediate backlash, even by some Senate Republicans.

Gaetz, who had resigned from the House of Representatives following Trump’s announcement, later withdrew himself from consideration for the attorney general position amid allegations of sexual misconduct, sex trafficking, and illicit drug use.

The controversial politician debuted The Matt Gaetz Show on OAN on Thursday, and almost immediately, viewers focused on his looks, with some suggesting he’d had Botox or facial surgery.

“What happened to his face?” wrote one X user, a sentiment shared by many others.

“I see Matt Gaetz went in to ask for the ‘Wayne Newton Face’ before his OAN debut tonight,” said MediasTouch editor Ron Filipkowski.

I see Matt Gaetz went in to ask for the ‘Wayne Newton Face’ before his OAN debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/s5ivK0tCOP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 3, 2025

“Why is Matt Gaetz’ face eating itself?” added another.

Another quipped, “Okay, even Michael Jackson thinks Matt Gaetz is getting too much work done on his face.”

“Matt Gaetz got a little too into the Christmas spirit and now permanently looks like he belongs in Whoville,” added another, referencing the characters from The Grinch.

“Matt Gaetz coming in with so much Botox up in his face he looks like hell,” said one commenter.

Matt Gaetz has a new face pic.twitter.com/kJPw2KnOwt — Lucky (@TheMagaHulk) January 3, 2025

Others placed the blame on the show’s make-up department, with one X user writing, “Y’all need to fire your makeup artist immediately.”

“Fire that makeup artist!” another echoed. “They can do better or are they purposefully making you look like a villain? The lighting and makeup make such a huge impact, this isn’t the best that can be done.”

“Love ya Matt, gotta fix that Makeup… a new artist would be good…” said another.

Meanwhile, one commenter blasted those focused on Gaetz’s appearance, writing, “Matt Gaetz debuted his show on OAN tonight. And what is the media obsessing about? Not his policies, or his transition to media, but whether he got Botox. Maybe focus less on his face and more on the state of the country. Is that too much to ask?”

Another added, “It’s funny that people are pointing out Matt Gaetz’s recent botox when it actually looks better than before. He had the worst case of Spock brow I had ever seen and now that’s drastically reduced itself.”

What did you think of Gaetz’s new look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.