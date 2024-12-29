AEW ‘Worlds End’: 2 Shocking Returns & Major Talking Points From Dramatic Night

All Elite Wrestling closed out 2024 with a bang at Worlds End in Orlando. The last show of the year didn’t disappoint with several high-stakes matches including the crowning of another Continental Classic tournament winner. Plus, there were two shocking returns in Adam Copeland and Kenny Omega.

“The City Beautiful” played host to the last Pay-Per-View of the year at the Addition Financial Arena. An impressive crowd filled the venue, even more impressive considering WWE was running a live event just down the road at the same time.

This show leads into a new era for AEW as it gears up for a milestone in 2025. One that ushers in the start of a new multi-year rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that sees flagship Dynamite and Collision shows air not only on TBS and TNT respectively but also streaming on Max.

Who left their mark heading into the new year? Let’s take a look at some of the biggest takeaways.

Rated FTR

Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against “Switchblade” Jay White, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Orange Cassidy. The leader of the Death Riders had his crew heavily involved to help him overcome his three challengers in a real brawl. A bloodied Moxley looked to take things a little too far until FTR and Copeland hit the ring. Copeland made a statement jamming a piece of a chair into Moxley’s mouth. It was announced that Rated FTR would face the Death Riders Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Moxley during a special New Year’s Dynamite episode Fight For the Fallen to help those in the hurricane-stricken Ashville, North Carolina. Copeland, who was nominated for a Children’s & Family Emmy for the Disney+ show Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is a real shot in the arm for AEW in terms of star power. Couple this with Copeland’s former tag team partner Christian Cage waiting in the wings with a guaranteed title shot in hand and you have an interesting few weeks ahead.

Continental Classic Crowned Amid Omega Reemergence

Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay with one last Rainmaker to become the winner of the 2024 Continental Classic tournament. Earlier in the evening Okada beat Ricochet in the semi-finals. Ospreay overcame former partner Kyle Fletcher in a show-stealing opener that left him a bloody mess. Ospreay delivers on Pay-Per-View in matches consistently better than perhaps anyone in AEW, which is saying something. Christopher Daniels rained on Okada’s victory celebration by announcing he was no longer an EVP, but Kenny Omega was! Omega has been away for a significant amount of time after battling life-threatening diverticulitis. With Omega back in the mix, it looks like we’re getting another chapter in the legendary series of matches between him and Okada.

AEW Women Show Up & Show Out

A large part of the criticism for a while was the lack of focus on the ladies in the company. That has slowly changed, and tonight was a shining example. The division has really heated up this year with a stacked roster. This was a breakout year for AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May, who had one of the best stories and feuds with “Timeless” Toni Storm. Her latest defense was against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight.

Rosa was coming off a devastating back injury, which forced her to initially relinquish the women’s championship. Adding to the emotional weight of the big match was having her dad Papa Rosa ringside. May at one point would go over to him and actually take his cane to use as a weapon on his daughter. The brutal affair saw Rosa and May use everything from a pinata filled with thumbtacks to barbed wire. May retained with a piledriver through a table.

Mercedes Mone also retained her title versus Kris Statlander in another strong bout. This was the second time the two met on PPV and showed great in-ring chemistry working against each other. Mone was able to keep Statlander’s shoulders down for the three-count with a unique pinning combination. Even in defeat, fans gave the challenger a big reaction of respect. Like her or not, one can’t deny Mone’s ability to perform at a high level when the bell rings.

Undisputed Reunion

What a difference a year makes for MJF and Adam Cole, former tag team partners turned bitter enemies. Cole recently returned to the fold after an injury sidelined him for much of 2024. MJF has been away busy filming Happy Gilmore 2. The two battled for MJF’s prized Dynamite Diamond Ring. After securing his piece of jewelry with a victory over Cole, he was not done.

Just as MJF was about to put his opponent on the shelf again, Cole’s buds helped him out. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly made sure there was some retribution on MJF. After clearing the ring of the threat Cole, Strong, O’Reilly, and other friends Mike Bennett and Matt Taven embraced in the ring. It was a true Undisputed Kingdom reunion.

With International Champion Konosuke Takeshita beating “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs, every title holder retained at Worlds End. Given what’s to come, we’ll probably see that change soon.

