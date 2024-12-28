Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s upcoming prequel spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood has yet to premiere on Starz, and already we’re wondering about if and when the show might return for a second season.

But before fans think we’re getting too far ahead of ourselves, there’s a good reason to believe that there is more on the horizon for the love stories of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) parents, who take center stage in the new show. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the possibility so far.

Has there been talk of Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2?

When TV Insider caught up with Outlander author Diana Gabaldon, she couldn’t speak to the future of the show necessarily, but the literary inspiration is certainly there for more than one season. As Gabaldon puts it, “For what it’s worth, I have material for three — relatively short, as compared to the main Outlander novels — prequel books concerning Jamie’s parents. Blood of My Blood is based on the synopsis of the first of those books.”

In other words, since Claire’s parents were added to the mix, it could mean there’s even more material to cover in the prequel’s future with more seasons. At this time, Gabaldon’s words are merely that, as no official confirmations or announcements from Starz have been made.

What would Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 be about?

As we have yet to see the first season of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, there is only so much we can guess about the storylines for potential future seasons. While Outlander has had some references to Jamie’s parents, Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy), there are no major mentions of Claire’s family as her parents, Henry (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia (Hermione Corfield), died when she was quite young. For now, we’ll have to wait and see where Season 1 takes us.

In the meantime, we can safely assume that should the series return for Season 2, it will further the love stories of both Ellen and Brian and Henry and Julia in their respective times of 18th-century Scotland and World War I England.

Who would star in Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2?

The aforementioned Slater, Roy, Irvine, and Corfield would all likely return if Blood of My Blood is ordered for a second season with additional casting to be determined.

For now, Season 1’s ensemble includes Rory Alexander as young Murtagh, Sam Retford as young Dougal, Séamus McLean Ross as young Colum, and Conor MacNeill as young Ned Gowan, Tony Curran as Lord Lovat, Peter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzie, Sadhbh Malin as Jocasta Cameron, Terence Rae as Arch Bug, Sara Vickers as Davina Porter, Brian McCardie as Isaac Grant, Jhon Lumsden as Malcolm Grant, Sally Messham as Mrs. Fitz, Alisa Davidson as Janet MacKenzie, Annabelle Dowler as Lizbeth, Harry Eaton as Private Charlton, Marlow Walters as Angus Mhor, and Louis O’Rourke as Rupert MacKenzie.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Series Premiere, 2025, Starz