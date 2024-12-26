Outlander is getting extra historical in the upcoming episode, “Ye Dinna Get Used to It,” and TV Insider is giving fans an exclusive first look at the installment, which sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) host George Washington (Gary Finnan) and his troops for dinner.

In the sneak peek clip, above, the future first president offers a token of thanks to the Frasers for their hospitality. Gesturing to one of his men, Washington presents Claire with a wrapped item, which she uncovers as a flag. “Thank you. How generous, sir. We will treasure it always,” she marvels as she takes in one of the first flags created for the new nation.

Raising a glass with Jamie, George Washington, and the rest of the guests, Claire exchanges a knowing glance with her husband as the gravity of this moment settles on them. The couple knows that one day, their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) will grow up in the country they’re helping to create now, making it all the more meaningful.

“To the United States of America,” the group toasts, before Claire’s curiosity gets the best of her. Having a better knowledge about the United States than anyone at the table, Claire can’t help but ask, “Is it true that you originally had a six-pointed star in mind?”

Washington admits that he had originally planned for a different kind of star, but says, “Mrs. Betsy Ross, with her superior knowledge, informed me that five-pointed ones would be somewhat easier to embroider.” And, as they say, the rest was history.

This is just one highlight from the episode penned by series author Diana Gabaldon, as the installment also explores the truth about Lord John Grey’s (David Berry) mysterious disappearance and sees Brianna face off with foes threatening her family.

It’s a can’t-miss hour of TV! In the meantime, check out the full clip, above, and stay tuned for more Outlander coverage as we head into the upcoming episode on Starz.

Outlander, Season 7B, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz (Midnight on the Starz App & On Demand)