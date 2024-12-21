Are You a ‘Final Jeopardy’ Genius? Test Your Brainpower With These Clues (12/16-12/20)

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

TV Insider is rounding up the Final Jeopardy clues that aired this past week, in case you missed them. Test your brainpower and see if you have what it takes to be on the show!

Is there a more potent buzz (pun intended) in life than watching Jeopardy! and knowing the answer to Final Jeopardy, especially when the contestants don’t? Here are the Final Jeopardy clues from the week of December 16. See how many you can get correct (30-second Think Music and/or life-sized cardboard podium optional but advised), and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Monday, December 16

The “Geography” clue was, “Jebel Musa in Morocco and Mount Hacho near Ceuta are candidates for the southern half of this pair.” The clue was about a mass of land that flanks the entrance to The Strait of Gibraltar.

It was a triple-stumper, as no one got the answer. Returning champ Ashley Chan wagered $0 to win with $17,400 and a three-day total of $46,500.

Tuesday, December 17

The “Fictional Characters” clue, “Dressed in white in her first scene, this play character says her name means “white woods”” The clue was about the character in question describes herself when she enters this Tennessee Williams play.

There was no need to yell “Stella!” at the screen as it was a triple-get, everyone knowing the correct response. Ashley Chan added $2,100 to survive a scare and win by a mere $300 with $20,900 and a four-day total of $67,400.

Wednesday, December 18

The “Anthems” Final clue was, “The unofficial anthem of this U.K. territory mentions kelp, penguins & “the wind from the horn.” The clue was about a song written by a schoolteacher while working on this island in the 1930s.

It was a triple-get as everyone had the correct response. But newcomer Eric Weldon-Schilling had a runaway, adding $1,400 to win and unseat fast favorite Chan with $21,000.

Thursday, December 19

The “Super Bowl History” clue, “It’s the only team to play in the Super Bowl before Neil Armstrong’s moon walk that has not been back to the big game since.” The clue had to do with an NFL team that’s famously struggled to regain their former glory.

Speaking of struggle, Jeopardy! contestants historically fumble on sports, and this was no different- it was a triple stumper. Returning champ Eric Weldon-Schilling bombed out dropping to $0, and newcomer Laura Faddah became the new champ with $11,200.

Friday, December 20

The “Movies & The Law” clue was, “‘Drafters…have to have a little fun sometimes”, said the author of this law when asked if he was inspired by 1931’s “Little Caesar”.” The clue was about a piece of U.S. legislation in the 1970s to fight organized crime, which many thought was intentionally and perhaps insultingly named after a mobster film character.

It was a triple-stumper, and with a conservative wager, Laura Faddah eeked out the win with $$5,800 and spends the weekend the champ with a two-day total of $17,000.

And The Correct Responses Are…

December 16: “What is: The Pillars of Hercules?” December 17: “Who is: Blanche DuBois?” December 18: “What is: The Falkland Islands?” December 19: “What is: The New York Jets?” December 20: “What is: The RICO Act?”

Meanwhile, in Jeopardy! news, fans scored their first female four-day champ of Season 42 in Ashley Chan, who lit up the screens nearly all week with some great wins and yes, some unconventional non-cover bets. She was also the first female to go on a substantial run since Adriana Harmeyer nearly six months ago. What is: “Long overdue?”

Plus, the full lineup of contestants for Celebrity Jeopardy Season 3 was announced. With Ana Navarro and Neal deGrasse Tyson in the mix, the spinoff, premiering January 9, is upping its star-power from last year which took place during the WGA strike. As Sam Buttrey would say, “Bring it!”