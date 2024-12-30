9 ‘Rogue One’ Characters Who Could Show Up in ‘Andor’ Season 2

[WARNING: The following contains mild spoilers for Andor Season 2.]

After nearly three years between seasons, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel Andor is set to return for its second and final outing in 2025. When it does, which familiar faces might it bring along for the ride?

Granted, many fans of the show appreciated that it didn’t rely on established characters to get viewers invested in storylines. Other than Cassian (Diego Luna) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), the rest of the main characters were completely new. As we head toward Rogue One, however, it might make sense for certain characters to show up and help build what will become the Rebellion. Here’s who we think might appear — and, at the end of the article, who’s already been confirmed for Season 2.

Likely: General Davits Draven

In Rogue One, viewers knew Draven (Alistair Petrie) as the Rebellion general from whom Cassian takes orders. He told Cassian to kill Galen Erso, the Imperial scientist who was both forced to create the Death Star and gave the Rebellion a means of destroying it. Cassian defied those orders on Eadu, but it was too late — by then, the Rebellion had ordered an air strike on the Imperial base, and Galen was killed in the blast.

Draven serves as a leader of the Rebellion’s network of intelligence, and, as such, he’s unafraid to issue unglamorous or unpopular orders. He’s unflinching, pragmatic, and, depending on your point of view, rather cold. As we see the Rebellion grow from an underground network into a force capable of opposing the Empire, it’s likely that we’ll see how Cassian came to serve the Rebellion under Draven.

Likely: Melshi

Technically, we’ve already seen Melshi (Duncan Pow) in Andor’s first season, where he was Cassian’s fellow inmate at Narkina Five. After the prison break, Cassian and Melshi parted ways in order to spread the word about the horrific and unfair conditions at the Imperial prisons. With that said, we know Melshi eventually becomes a proper Rebel. He shows up in Rogue One and helps the group fight on Scarif. Unfortunately, that battle costs him his life.

Since Melshi joins the Rebellion at some point before Rogue One, and he clearly already knows Cassian, it just makes sense for him to reappear at some point in Season 2. When and where, however, will remain to be seen.

Likely: Bodhi Rook

He’s the pilot! Of the main Rebels in Rogue One, Bodhi’s (Riz Ahmed) story seems to tie in best with the trajectory and themes of Andor. Bodhi started out as an Imperial pilot, but he switched sides and aided the Rebellion with the encouragement of Galen Erso. However, we never saw much of the relationship between Bodhi and Galen — we simply know that Galen was essential in Bodhi’s defection, and that Bodhi genuinely cared for him as a friend and mentor.

With Andor’s focus on seeing into the Empire, it’s possible we’ll get a glimpse of a not-yet-turned-to-good Bodhi Rook, or a scene or two of him on Eadu. Cassian hadn’t met him prior to the events of Rogue One, but he could still be involved in a different storyline or appear for a quick cameo appearance.

Possible: Galen Erso

While we’re not necessarily counting on an appearance from Jyn (Felicity Jones), we wouldn’t be too surprised if her father Galen made an appearance… especially considering who else has been confirmed to show up in Season 2. However, it’s all dependent on schedules, and Mads Mikkelsen would need to have time to return to Star Wars as the noble, tortured Imperial scientist. However, even if Galen doesn’t appear on-screen, we’re confident he’ll at least merit mention. Much of Season 2 from the Imperial side seems to be exploring the construction of and secrecy behind the Death Star, and Galen was an integral part of that.

Possible: Bail Organa

Mon didn’t lead the Rebellion alone. We assume we’ll start to see other leaders as the show goes on, and the Rebels start to ally with other factions and groups in order to fight the Empire. In deleted scenes from Revenge of the Sith, Mon and Bail are part of a select, very small number of senators who made plans to oppose Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) — but because those scenes were deleted, it’s unclear whether fellow senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) knows that Mon is involved with the Rebellion, or if he’s part of a separate Rebel cell with which Mon will eventually ally. He’s undoubtedly a major figure in the formation of an organized rebellion, though, and it’s possible we’ll see him with Mon.

Possible: Grand Moff Tarkin

Nothing’s guaranteed, but again, with Andor’s Imperials focusing on (or finding out about) the Death Star, it’s possible we see Tarkin again in some form. How he appears is likely to be a different story. Rogue One included Tarkin through a process of motion capture, digital recreation, and special effects, but that technology has improved since Rogue. If Andor didn’t see a need to include complete scenes of a CGI Tarkin, it could still factor him in through grainy transmissions.

[SPOILERS: Confirmed returning Rogue One characters follow.]

Confirmed: Saw Gerrera

We got to see Saw (Forest Whitaker) in Season 1, and he’ll continue to show up in Season 2. The Saw we saw in Season 1, however, was different than in Rogue — he’s connected to Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard), and he hasn’t yet had the accident that would leave him requiring an apparatus to breathe. In Season 2, maybe we’ll see what caused him to split from the rest of the rebels, and what happened that led him to use a breathing mask.

Confirmed: K-2SO

He’s back! Cassian’s sarcastic, always-suffering droid, voiced by Alan Tudyk, has been confirmed to return in Season 2. Presumably, we’ll see how Cassian ended up with a reprogrammed Imperial security droid as his best friend. We also assume we’ll see some of his and Cassian’s first missions together.

Confirmed: Director Orson Krennic

Of all the confirmations of returning characters, this was perhaps the most surprising. Granted, it’s not a huge shock that Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) would have something to say about the disruption in Death Star component construction on Narkina Five, but how heavily will he be involved in Andor’s narrative? At this point in the timeline, very few people knew about the Death Star (then referred to as “Project Stardust”), even within the Empire. A Season 2 preview from Empire Magazine confirmed that Krennic and Dedra (Denise Gough) don’t see eye to eye, but why? Does she oppose the construction of his super-weapon? Does Krennic’s return raise the probability that we’ll see Galen Erso again, too? At this point we have more questions than answers, but one thing’s for sure: we’re looking forward to seeing his cape swoosh menacingly down the halls of the ISB headquarters.

Andor, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Disney+