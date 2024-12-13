The end is nigh for the Staten Island vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proskch) and their human pal Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as FX‘s What We Do in the Shadows prepares to present its series finale episode on Monday, December 16th.

In anticipation of the show’s ending, TV Insider caught up with stars Novak, Guillén, Berry, and Proksch alongside creatives Paul Simms, Sarah Naftalis, and Sam Johnson in our studio at New York Comic Con to discuss the final season. So, do they stick the landing? It’s a question that looms over the show as we anticipate the finale episode, but according to Proksch, they do indeed.

“I think it’s hard on a comedy, based on history, to stick the landing,” Proksch says in the video interview, above. “But I feel like we accomplish that.”

It’s definitely something to consider as series executive producer Taika Waititi, who co-wrote and co-directed the 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows as well as starred as Viago in both the film and show, tells TV Insider, “It’s time for it to end… If there was another season, there’d be vampires jumping sharks.”

While he couldn’t say anything about the finale itself, there’s plenty of love for the series on Waititi’s end as he notes, “I can’t believe this five-minute idea of vampire flatmates has lasted this many years. And I’m really… I’m proud of it.”

As Simms points out, Season 6 has been filled with so many funny plotlines, “there’s nothing really sad about it.” When it comes to fans facing the finale he adds, “They’ll love it. They won’t realize till the very end that it’s that there’s any reason to be [sad].” While Johnson jokes that “I pushed for self-importance,” within the final season, Novak jokes, “I pushed for Season 7.”

See what else the team had to share about Season 6’s funnier storylines including Guillermo’s gig in the corporate business industry as well as Laszlo’s scientific experiments in the full video interview, above, and let us know what you hope to see in the series finale of What We Do in the Shadows before it airs on FX.

What We Do in the Shadows, Series Finale, Monday, December 16th, 10/9c, FX