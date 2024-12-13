‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Stars & Creatives Tease Series Finale ‘Sticks the Landing’ (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

What We Do in the Shadows

 More

The end is nigh for the Staten Island vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proskch) and their human pal Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as FX‘s What We Do in the Shadows prepares to present its series finale episode on Monday, December 16th.

In anticipation of the show’s ending, TV Insider caught up with stars Novak, Guillén, Berry, and Proksch alongside creatives Paul Simms, Sarah Naftalis, and Sam Johnson in our studio at New York Comic Con to discuss the final season.  So, do they stick the landing? It’s a question that looms over the show as we anticipate the finale episode, but according to Proksch, they do indeed.

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftlis, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillen, Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, and Paul Simms from 'What We Do in the Shadows' at NYCC 2024

@Mattdoylephoto

“I think it’s hard on a comedy, based on history, to stick the landing,” Proksch says in the video interview, above. “But I feel like we accomplish that.”

It’s definitely something to consider as series executive producer Taika Waititi, who co-wrote and co-directed the 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows as well as starred as Viago in both the film and show, tells TV Insider, “It’s time for it to end… If there was another season, there’d be vampires jumping sharks.”

While he couldn’t say anything about the finale itself, there’s plenty of love for the series on Waititi’s end as he notes, “I can’t believe this five-minute idea of vampire flatmates has lasted this many years. And I’m really… I’m proud of it.”

'What We Do in the Shadows': Doug Jones on Baron Afanas' Award & Alexander Skarsgård Guest Appearance (Exclusive)
Related

'What We Do in the Shadows': Doug Jones on Baron Afanas' Award & Alexander Skarsgård Guest Appearance (Exclusive)

As Simms points out, Season 6 has been filled with so many funny plotlines, “there’s nothing really sad about it.” When it comes to fans facing the finale he adds, “They’ll love it. They won’t realize till the very end that it’s that there’s any reason to be [sad].” While Johnson jokes that “I pushed for self-importance,” within the final season, Novak jokes, “I pushed for Season 7.”

See what else the team had to share about Season 6’s funnier storylines including Guillermo’s gig in the corporate business industry as well as Laszlo’s scientific experiments in the full video interview, above, and let us know what you hope to see in the series finale of What We Do in the Shadows before it airs on FX.

What We Do in the Shadows, Series Finale, Monday, December 16th, 10/9c, FX

What We Do in the Shadows (2019) - FX

What We Do in the Shadows (2019) where to stream

What We Do in the Shadows (2019)

Harvey Guillen

Kayvan Novak

Mark Proksch

Matt Berry

Paul Simms

Taika Waititi




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
jeopardy-12-12
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Bill McKinney Explains Shock Defeat & ‘Unfair’ Aspect of New Champ
Danny DeVito, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, and Quinta Brunson for 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
2
‘Abbott’ Star Chris Perfetti Teases ‘Danny DeVito Ruined Me’ While Filming ‘Always Sunny’ Crossover
Jimmy Kimmel
3
Jimmy Kimmel Shares 2025 Predictions in Last Show of the Year
Kandy Muse in House of Villains - Season 2
4
‘House of Villains’: Kandy Muse Explains Why She Would’ve Won if Wes Bergmann Hadn’t Pulled That Trick Immunity Card
Sam Reid as Dale Jennings in 'The Newsreader' Season 1 Episode 1
5
‘The Newsreader’: Sam Reid Looks Back on Season 1 Dale Jennings