Judging ‘Elsbeth,’ ‘Jackal’ Finale, Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow Lead ‘No Good Deed,’ Billboard Music Awards

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

10/9c

Who’s having more fun than Carrie Preston and Michael Emerson playing off of each other? Maybe the viewers, but it’s a close call. The married couple, who have shared the screen before on shows including Lost and Claws, are clearly having a ball as adversaries on the quirky crime dramedy. As their story arc begins, Emerson plays haughty judge Milton Crawford, in whose courtroom Elsbeth (Preston) becomes a reluctant juror for a murder trial in which the judge has a distinct but secret conflict of interest. Her spidey sense that something’s fishy leads to conflict with the injudicious jurist, and all Elsbeth really wants is to spend more time with her visiting son, Teddy (the appealing Ben Levi Ross).

Marcell Piti / Carnival Film & Television Limited

The Day of the Jackal

Season Finale

The riveting espionage thriller about the international chameleon assassin known as the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) ends its first season with two edge-of-the-seat episodes. The Jackal regroups when his target, tech visionary UDC (Khalid Abdalla), retreats to his private Croatian island, while MI6 agent Bianca (Lashana Lynch) is stymied by superiors in her quest to find and take down her most elusive prey. Both cat and mouse are distracted by personal matters, with Jackal pressed by wife Nuria (Úrsala Corberó) to come clean about his dirty profession. Should he complete his mission, will he even have a home to come back to?

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

No Good Deed

Series Premiere

From Liz Feldman, creator of Dead to Me, comes another twisted tale of upscale suburban malaise, although the blend of dark comedy and raw emotion rarely gels in this well-cast if unwieldy melodrama. Comedy masters Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow emote effectively as Paul and Lydia Morgan, a damaged couple who are putting their desirable L.A. home in the Los Feliz neighborhood on the market, an inherited family residence haunted by a tragedy three years earlier. Complications arise as they reckon with secrets from the past, while the eight-part series also tracks their prospective buyers: Abbi Jacobson and Poppy Liu as Leslie and Sarah, a prosecutor and doctor hoping to start a family, and newlyweds Dennis (O-T Fagbenle) and the pregnant Carla (Teyonah Parris), whose bliss is overshadowed by his clinging mother (Anna Maria Horsford). Across the street lurks a washed-up soap actor (Luke Wilson) and his spoiled wife (Linda Cardellini), who’ve also got designs on the house. Underused: Linda Lavin as their nosy neighbor, who rightly senses something’s not quite right on their fancy block.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Special 8/7c

Michelle Buteau hosts the annual awards show, returning to Fox (its original broadcast home) for the first time since 2006. Top finalists include Zach Bryan (with 18 nominations) and Taylor Swift (with 17 in 16 categories), who’s poised to surpass Drake this year with the most wins ever. Announced performers include Coldplay, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Megan Moroney, Stray Kids, Teddy Swims, Tyla, Seventeen, and regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matlock

Midseason Finale 9/8c

The procedural elements in this legal dramedy (so not a reboot) are enjoyable, but what distinguishes Matlock is its depiction of the emotional toll her secret mission is taking on the so-called Matty Matlock (Kathy Bates). She’s temporarily reassigned to the kids’ table with Sarah (Leah Lewis) and a heartbroken Billy (David Del Rio) to help defend a nanny against charges brought by the Mean Moms at the posh school attended by Olympia’s (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian’s (Jason Ritter) kids. But she’s also trying to get her hands on a potentially smoking-gun document for her anti-Big Pharma crusade, and once again, it means making a choice between duty and family.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: