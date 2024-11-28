‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 7 Burning Questions for Its Midseason Return

When it comes to the surgeons of Grey’s Anatomy, heed the refrain of the show’s theme song: Nobody knows where they might end up.

Season 21’s midseason finale on November 21 left two characters in mortal peril and two others in romantic uncertainty. And those characters’ fates aren’t the only questions that will have us tachycardic until the ABC drama’s March 9 return.

Here’s what we’ll be wondering until that midseason premiere.

Will Adams, Jo, and her babies all survive?

In one of the most contrived and cliché Grey’s cliffhangers we can remember, the Season 21 midseason finale ended with a cut-to-black gunshot. Adams (Niko Terho) was grappling with a convenience store robber, while Jo (Camilla Luddington), who’s pregnant with twins, stood by. Did someone get shot? And if so, who? In the promo for March 6’s midseason premiere, Adams took the bullet, while Jo looks like she’s having pregnancy complications, so we fear for both docs and both unborn children.

Will Yasuda and Schmitt ever return?

Two beloved surgeons had quit their Grey Sloan jobs by the end of Season 21’s first half: Schmitt left for a pediatrics opportunity in Texas, while Yasuda realized she couldn’t continue working in the same hospital where her sister died. That said, both Jake Borelli and Midori Francis have expressed openness to return, so we’ll see if either one pops back in before Season 21 ends.

Can Teddy and Owen recover?

Heavy sigh. What a mess Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) are. After guest doc Cass (Sophia Bush) got the wrong idea and kissed Teddy, Owen seemed ready to forgive and forget. But then he spotted Cass with her hand on Teddy’s arm in the hospital elevator and stormed off. Meanwhile, the show is keeping Owen’s childhood friend Nora (Floriana Lima) close at hand, and we can all see where that storyline is going, right?

Will Teddy remain chief of surgery?

There should be a drinking game for the number of times Teddy mentions she’s too stressed, she’s too busy, she has too many fires to put out, she has too many emails to read, she has too many surgeries and too few employees, et cetera, et cetera. Grey Sloan’s chief of surgery position is a revolving door — probably because of that strenuousness — but Teddy seems to be having a particularly rough go of it.

Will Meredith and Richard come to terms?

Earlier in Season 21, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) shamed Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) for not telling him about Catherine’s (Debbie Allen) liver biopsy. (Literally! He actually said, “Shame on you.”) And they’re still fighting in the midseason premiere promo, with Mer asking Richard if he expected her to “break every oath [she has] ever taken” and telling him to stop walking out on her. He claps back, saying, “Stop giving me reasons to walk out.” At this rate, Mer’s in danger of losing the father figure in her life.

Will Amelia and Beltran get together?

Sparks flew between Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Beltran (Natalie Morales) last season, and Amelia shot her shot, asking Grey Sloan’s new pediatric attending out. Beltran declined, explaining she was going through a contentious divorce… but then started hooking up with Ndugu (Anthony Hill). But this season, Beltran was quick to tell Amelia that Ndugu was “just casual” and that they were both “going through something similar” (Read: divorce.) So maybe Beltran is just waiting for the dust to settle before committing to something romantic — specifically, something romantic with Amelia.

Is this the final season?

Ah, the eternal question we’ve been asking ourselves for, oh, maybe a decade now. In its 21st season, Grey’s is slipping in the ratings, and producers reportedly had to reduce cast members’ episodic guarantees amid budget cuts for the show, but Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich did tell Deadline that Grey’s has a “very loyal audience,” of whom “well over 80% watches the show on multiple platforms, not specifically live.” Erwich also said the budget cut “not at all” indicates that Season 21 is the last season. So we wouldn’t put Grey’s in the ICU yet.

Grey’s Anatomy, midseason premiere, March 9, ABC