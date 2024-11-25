Netflix‘s next Harlan Coben series is on the way as Missing You gears up for its streaming debut. The all-new thriller is poised to make a grand entrance in the new year.

As we look ahead to the show’s arrival, we’re breaking down everything you need to know ranging from the premiere date to the cast, storyline, and more. Scroll down for a closer peek at what’s to come.

When does Missing You premiere?

Missing You will officially debut on Netflix globally beginning Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The five-part limited series will feature hourlong episodes.

What is Missing You about?

Missing You follows Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), a detective who specializes in missing persons. Eleven years ago, her fiancé Josh (Ashley Walters) vanished without a trace and she hasn’t heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, Kat comes across his face and her world explodes. Josh’s unexpected reappearance forces Kat to dive back into the mystery surrounding her own father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

This latest adaptation of Coben’s work relocates the story from the United States to the UK with filming having taken place in and around Manchester and the North West of England.

Who stars in Missing You?

Missing You‘s cast includes Eleazar, Walters, Jessica Plummer as Stacey, Richard Armitage as Ellis, Sir Lenny Henry as Clint, Steve Pemberton as Titus, Samantha Spiro as Nurse Sally, Lisa Faulkner as Dana, Mary Malone as Aqua, James Nesbitt as Calligan, Matt Jay-Willis as Darryl, and Rudi Dharmalingam as Rishi.

Does Missing You have a trailer?

Yes, along with unveiling the premiere date, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for Missing You in anticipation of the show’s arrival. Watch it, above.

Who makes Missing You?

Missing You is created by Harlan Coben for Netflix. He serves as an executive producer on the production alongside Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, Danny Brockelhurst, and lead writer Victoria Asare-Archer. Guy Hescott serves as a producer, and Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota both direct. Hailing from ITV Studios’ Quay Street Productions, Missing You is the latest Harlan Coben series to join the Netflix library behind the runaway hit Fool Me Once.

Missing You, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Netflix