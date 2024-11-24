British Army officer and diplomat Lord John Grey (David Berry) sports an eye patch in the seventh installment of Outlander. It’s not a fashion statement. It’s the result of almost losing his eye after a brutal beating. How he gets that injury, who inflicts it and why are threads that run into the final season. When Berry first heard about the shocking event that sparks the attack on Lord John, he was excited. “This is the kind of challenge that any actor would love,” he says. “It’s dangerous, and you want to do dangerous stuff that pushes audiences and yourself. I relished that opportunity to upset people.” It’s not the first time the Australian- Canadian actor’s character has drawn ire. Berry joined the time-travel romance in 2017 for the third season. (A teenage Lord John, played by Oscar Kennedy, first met Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan’s Claire and Jamie in Season 2.) Lord John was warden of Ardsmuir Prison, where incarcerated Jamie served as the de facto leader of the prisoners, fighters in the failed Jacobite Rebellion. The Highlander had regular meetings with Lord John, who made a romantic advance toward him, which Jamie angrily spurned. Since, they’ve shared a history of debts paid and owed, favors done and sins forgiven. Their biggest bond was formed when John agreed to raise Jamie’s illegitimate son William as his own. Jamie offered his body in gratitude, but John turned him down. They’ve crossed paths many times and in many places. As a governor in Jamaica, John saved Jamie from arrest by the British. On Fraser’s Ridge, Claire saved John, nursing him through measles. John offered to marry Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton) to save her from a siege of suitors. And so on.

Berry asserts that in the second half of Season 7, Lord John “has a very pragmatic agenda, which is to safeguard the Frasers.” And his hopes of a romantic relationship with Jamie have long passed. “I don’t think he’s really thinking at this point in the relationship that they’re ever going to be together,” Berry says. “He’s come to terms with that. Jamie will never be his.”