Stephen Colbert Reacts to Trump Picking Dr. Oz: ‘Where’s My Job Offer?’

After the recent string of Donald Trump‘s TV-famous cabinet picks, The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert is wondering why he hasn’t been offered a position in the administration yet.

The late-night host opened Tuesday’s (November 19) episode by continuing to analyze the president-elect’s baffling cabinet picks, which now includes former WWE CEO Linda McMahon as his Secretary of Education and Dr. Mehmet Oz as the man in charge of Medicaid and Medicare.

Focusing on the Dr. Oz news, Colbert said Trump is “still just picking people he sees on TV” before joking, “Next up, the head of Amtrak goes to Thomas the Tank Engine.”

“In a statement, Trump talked about Oz’s education, his surgical work. Meow, meow, meow… then the real reason he picked him: ‘He won nine Daytime Emmy Awards hosting The Dr. Oz Show,’” Colbert continued.

“I didn’t know winning TV awards qualified you to administer our medical system,” the comedian added. “I’ve never heard anyone yell, ‘This man is having a heart attack! Quick, does anyone here have an outstanding achievement in formative daytime talk?’”

Colbert then brought up why Dr. Oz is “a questionable choice,” pointing to his “years on TV peddling quack medical treatments, including promoting a debunked cure-all called Colloidal Silver, which, if taken in high quantities, can cause a permanent bluish-gray discoloration of the skin.”

“So seniors, you may lose your Medicare, but maybe your grandkids will want to visit Nana Smurf,” he quipped.

He then turned his attention to Trump’s pick for Secretary of Transporation, former Wisconsin representative Sean Duffy. “He was in Congress,” Colbert explained. “But we all know that’s not why Trump picked him. It’s because he’s the co-host of Fox Business’ The Bottom Line.”

“Again, everyone with a TV show gets a call,” Colbert continued. “Where’s my job offer? Where is it?”

“Let’s make a deal. I will stop talking about you altogether if I get an ambassadorship, but I mean a good one,” he said, adding that he’ll take any country mentioned in The Beach Boys song “Kokomo.” “Bermuda, Bahama. I’d be willing to be ambassador to ‘come on pretty mama.’”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above.