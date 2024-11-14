‘The Last Woodsmen’: Logger Boss on Risking Life & Limb During New Discovery Series

Timber! If you can’t get enough of Gold Rush or Deadliest Catch, you’re in luck as Discovery Channel brings you The Last Woodsmen. A new series centered on the real-life lumberjack world made up of crews who risk life and limb for a big payday. Cameras follow these loggers as they venture through the remote wilderness with only axes and hand-held power saws to take down trees, which could be worth up to $70,000 each.

At the same time, sustainability is important to them, locating older-weaker trees. Loggers will plant three more in its place for every tree harvested with the idea a regenerative forest is a healthy forest. This fascinating look takes viewers into one of the most dangerous jobs with crews braving the elements each day.

At the center of the series is Cypress Creek Logging owner and operator Jared Douglas, who puts everything on the line to harvest the largest timber in the world. One misstep in this high-risk industry could cost tens of thousands of dollars or even death. Douglas bought out his business partner. The veteran logger must secure $1.1 million in profit or risk losing his house and Campbell River, BC-based company.

Here Douglas takes us under his learning tree to tell us what audiences can expect.

What was your reaction when the idea for the show was brought to you?

Jared Douglas: I was really excited. We have an excellent platform for a show. To be honest with you, probably for the past 15 years, anybody who I took for a tour of my workplace was like, “Dude, you need a show.” It finally happened. The crew and I were excited to show the world what we do and champion our industry. We kind of laugh at all the other logging shows out there because we do the crazier and dangerous stuff. We were excited to throw it out there.

How would you describe your journey this season? It seems like a high-stakes situation.

Everything we do is big. Big trucks, big equipment, and big trees. It takes a lot of technical skill. There were moments this season where you could see I was really stressed, and you had cameras there for that. I did put everything on the line. You’ll have to tune in to see how that goes. It was pretty hard exposing that point of my life.

You really get an appreciation for what you do and the real danger involved. Have you had any serious injuries over the years?

I’d say I’ve been in a couple of bad car accidents. I lost the end of my finger. I’ve been smashed up a little bit. I’ve done okay being the boss, but a few of my guys have experienced some pretty horrific accidents. We don’t like to talk about them too much, but this is a dangerous industry. Everyone who walks out that door knows what they have signed up for and is proud to do it. We do the best we can and follow the safety rules and hope everyone will come home safe.

I did see some sort of medical emergency unfold in a future episode. Anything you can tell us about that?

There was, I believe, a water rescue that unfolded at one of our worksites. Stay tuned for that.

You’re a father and husband gone for months at a time. How is it for you to show that sacrifice you and others make?

We work in extremely remote areas. The guys go to a camp. They spend more time with their workmates at camp than their families. They come in and do a long shift. They get tired and cranky. All that stuff. They are away from their homes trying to provide for their families all while doing the world’s most dangerous job. We always say you have to keep your head on a swivel and make sure your head is in the game. There are times when being away from the family is hard to do. It’s a tough industry, but I think we do it really well. I hope we can show the world that. People will learn how we live in these remote areas.

How would you describe the living situation? You’re essentially living on the water.

That’s right. We have what we call a floating hotel. It’s an old barge from the 1950s that was meant for moving stuff around the coast. We’ve pretty much built a hotel on top of it. It has diesel generators that create power, a satellite for the internet so the guys can communicate and that’s where they live. They have their own single little room. I like to call it “Aqua-traz.”

I know the motivation is the big payday, but you’d argue you’re also doing a lot in terms of keeping the forest healthy. What can you tell viewers who may see a promo and say, “Why are you tearing down these old trees? You’re destroying our environment.”

It’s definitely a big misconception that we are just out there destroying forests. It hits home to us because we believe we are the number one environmentalists. A lot of people wouldn’t even be able to get to these forests if it weren’t for the roads we’ve built. We removed the fire-danger kind of trees. Everybody saw the wildfire problems we’ve had. We kind of manage the forest. Here in BC, we manage the forest better than anywhere in the world. We have very stringent policies. We can only take out a certain amount. We have to have First Nations support. I’m excited for the world to see our side of the story because we loggers think there is a smear campaign about this industry. We want to champion this industry. It’s great. It’s green and renewable, so it all grows back.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced this season?

I stretched my operations pretty thin. I was starting up new stuff, taking a lot of gambles. We had an equipment breakdown. That’s normal. I always say twisted steel and sex appeal. Just regular things loggers face. They face the elements, problems with the bush, and equipment. It’s a unique business with unique people. There are a lot of challenges we face this season, so you’ll have to see if I sink or swim.

What do you want to tell audiences about the characters we’ll meet this season?

I think that’s why people say I need my own show because the characters I do employ. I always say this is my circus, and these are my monkeys. Ross and Dave, the two wood foreman featured on the show. They are big-time characters and larger-than-life. They have fun with what they do. I got to shout out Glenn or as we call him grandpa or Graybush. He is the superstar operator. He keeps us all laughing even when we are having a bad day with rain sideways and machines breaking. We have Candice, who keeps us safe. That’s a tall order for teh crew. We have a ton of good people who are total characters. I got a slogan in our camp that we’re all here because we’re not all there. That’s the truth.

Any drama at camp with all these personalities?

It has been known to happen, but I don’t know what was caught on camera. We have a tight-knit crew who all love each other. We’re family. I’m not sure if there isn’t enough drama from what we do that we need that other stuff. I wasn’t there for all the filming, but there might be. I got a temper as well. I do get heated. It’s a high-stakes business so you have to imagine 55 in one little building. Imagine what that’s like.

Are you ready for the Discovery Channel fandom that comes if the show is successful?

I’m way better with a chainsaw than a computer. I’m going to take it as it comes. I’m sure there will be people who also don’t like what we do, but I challenge those people to tune in to see our side of the story. I totally believe this is a great show and whatever comes, comes. I think it will be great for the industry.

The Last Woodsmen premiere, November 15, 9/8c, Discovery Channel