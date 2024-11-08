Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

The Bold and the Beautiful star Lawrence Saint-Victor, who also serves as a writer on the daytime drama, has taken to social media to defend himself after a fan accused him of writing himself into love scenes.

According to MichaelFairmanTV, in a since-deleted post, an X user claimed Saint-Victor was using his position on the writing staff to put himself into romance stories and scenes to “kiss all the actresses.”

Saint-Victor, who plays attorney Carter Walton on the CBS soap, fired back at the fan on Monday, November 4, writing, “I don’t usually respond, but you’re calling my integrity into question. I as a writer, have no control over story or what Carter does or doesn’t do. I’ve seen a few of your ignorant remarks about me. They are insulting.”

I don’t usually respond, but you’re calling my integrity into question. I as a writer, have no control over story or what Carter does or doesn’t do. I’ve seen a few of your ignorant remarks about me. They are insulting. You are free to post what you want, but don’t tag me. — Lawrence SaintVictor (@LSaintVictor) November 4, 2024

On Tuesday, November 5, Saint-Victor returned to his X account to expand on his post. “Here’s some context about my response to a ‘fan”’ yesterday,” he told his followers. “I was accused of using the power they think I have as a writer to write myself into love scenes so I can kiss all the actresses.”

“That’s an insulting statement, and I wish not to be tagged in comments like those,” he added.

Thank you all for the love and support ❤️ — Lawrence SaintVictor (@LSaintVictor) November 6, 2024

Fans jumped into the comments to defend Saint-Victor, with one commenter writing, “You are an awesome actor & and awesome in anything and everything you do. I’m so sorry that happened to you yesterday.”

Another replied, “You had every right to defend yourself. Their implication was exactly how I read it. People need to understand when their words are hurtful towards real people with real personal lives.”

“It’s all fun and games until the fandom takes it a step too far! I think it’s about time Carter had more screen time. It’s a nice change of pace that will ultimately affect all the characters. I can’t wait to see what’s coming up,” said another.

Saint-Victor later returned to the app to tell his followers, “Thank you all for your love and support.”

The actor debuted as Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2013 and joined the show’s writing team in 2021. His character is currently involved in a secret romance with former Forrester Creations colleague Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Prior to joining B&B, Saint-Victor starred as Remy Boudreau in 236 episodes of fellow CBS soap Guiding Light from 2006 to 2009. His other credits include Ugly Betty, Zoe Ever After, Stepford Sidechix, and All About the Washingtons.

