Spilling the Tea on ‘The Golden Bachelorette,’ ‘Survivor’ Auction, Open House with Alan Cumming, Father’s Day on ‘Abbott’

Before next week’s finale, The Golden Bachelorette opens the floor to Joan’s unsuccessful suitors. Survivor conducts its annual auction for the remaining castaways. The Traitors host Alan Cumming conducts a tour of fabulous European homes. Abbott Elementary sets up a schoolyard brawl between Gregory and a student’s resentful dad.

The Golden Bachelorette

Special 8/7c

Joan has narrowed the playing field to her last two suitors — Chock and Guy — which means it’s time for the “Men Tell All” episode, bringing back 15 of the guys who walked away without a rose to look back on the season and provide updates on their post-Joan lives. Expect bloopers and revealing scenes that didn’t make the cut the first time.

Survivor

8/7c

At this late stage of the game, Survivor provides temptation to its undernourished cast of survivors in the form of an auction, but this year they’re teasing a twist. Later, another contentious tribal council leads to the seating of the first member of the jury who will eventually reward someone with the $1 million prize.

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes

Series Premiere

Alan Cumming, the Tony- and Emmy Award-winning host of The Traitors, plays tour guide for a visually stunning five-part survey of fantastical properties throughout the U.K. and Europe, seeking inspiration for his own dream palace. Among the stops: a converted farmhouse chateau in the French countryside, a hidden retreat in his native Scotland and a subterranean villa in the Italian hills of Liguria.

Abbott Elementary

9:30/8:30c

The perils of a teacher’s life include encounters with disgruntled parents — but few are as confrontational as Darnell (Langston Kerman, recently on English Teacher), who’s jealous of Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) bond with his child and challenges the mild-mannered first-grade teacher to an afterschool fight. It’s one of the juiciest situations the Emmy-winning comedy has contrived in a while, and when Gregory demurs, “I’m not some uncivilized ruffian,” principal Ava (Janelle James) quips, “That’s the kind of talk that makes people want to beat your ass.” Stuck on the sidelines: Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), who’s in denial that her recent fall requires a doctor’s visit.

Shrinking

The great Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) makes a guest appearance on the heartfelt comedy as Paul’s (Harrison Ford) long-estranged ex, Susan, and the grouchy therapist isn’t exactly thrilled to see her hitting it off with his current flame, Julie (Wendie Malick). But in an episode where nearly everyone engages in a moment of radical honesty, for better or worse, it gives the former couple a chance to confront, and possibly heal, old emotional wounds.

