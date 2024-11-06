Spilling the Tea on ‘The Golden Bachelorette,’ ‘Survivor’ Auction, Open House with Alan Cumming, Father’s Day on ‘Abbott’
Before next week’s finale, The Golden Bachelorette opens the floor to Joan’s unsuccessful suitors. Survivor conducts its annual auction for the remaining castaways. The Traitors host Alan Cumming conducts a tour of fabulous European homes. Abbott Elementary sets up a schoolyard brawl between Gregory and a student’s resentful dad.
The Golden Bachelorette
Joan has narrowed the playing field to her last two suitors — Chock and Guy — which means it’s time for the “Men Tell All” episode, bringing back 15 of the guys who walked away without a rose to look back on the season and provide updates on their post-Joan lives. Expect bloopers and revealing scenes that didn’t make the cut the first time.
Survivor
At this late stage of the game, Survivor provides temptation to its undernourished cast of survivors in the form of an auction, but this year they’re teasing a twist. Later, another contentious tribal council leads to the seating of the first member of the jury who will eventually reward someone with the $1 million prize.
Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes
Alan Cumming, the Tony- and Emmy Award-winning host of The Traitors, plays tour guide for a visually stunning five-part survey of fantastical properties throughout the U.K. and Europe, seeking inspiration for his own dream palace. Among the stops: a converted farmhouse chateau in the French countryside, a hidden retreat in his native Scotland and a subterranean villa in the Italian hills of Liguria.
Abbott Elementary
The perils of a teacher’s life include encounters with disgruntled parents — but few are as confrontational as Darnell (Langston Kerman, recently on English Teacher), who’s jealous of Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) bond with his child and challenges the mild-mannered first-grade teacher to an afterschool fight. It’s one of the juiciest situations the Emmy-winning comedy has contrived in a while, and when Gregory demurs, “I’m not some uncivilized ruffian,” principal Ava (Janelle James) quips, “That’s the kind of talk that makes people want to beat your ass.” Stuck on the sidelines: Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), who’s in denial that her recent fall requires a doctor’s visit.
Shrinking
The great Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) makes a guest appearance on the heartfelt comedy as Paul’s (Harrison Ford) long-estranged ex, Susan, and the grouchy therapist isn’t exactly thrilled to see her hitting it off with his current flame, Julie (Wendie Malick). But in an episode where nearly everyone engages in a moment of radical honesty, for better or worse, it gives the former couple a chance to confront, and possibly heal, old emotional wounds.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Chicago Med (8/7c, NBC): Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) needs even more security (courtesy of Chicago P.D.) after a former employee threatens her online. Followed by Chicago Fire (9/8c), where Severide (Taylor Kinney) works with Illinois State Police after finding illegal guns during a call, and Chicago P.D. (10/9c), with Burgess (Marina Squerciati) pursuing a path to career advancement.
- Nature (8/7c, PBS): Famous for its zoo, San Diego is also “America’s Wildest City” according to the nature series, which explores the region’s impressive biodiversity amid the urban landscape.
- Feuds Turned Fatal (10/9c, Investigation Discovery): Modern-day Hatfields & McCoys tell what went wrong in accounts of feuds among friends and family members that took particularly dark and violent turns.
- Meet Me Next Christmas (streaming on Netflix): The streamer gets into the holiday spirit early with a romcom starring Christina Milian as Layla, who’s desperate to reconnect with the man of her dreams at a sold-out Christmas Eve Pentatonix concert in New York City. When she enlists a charming ticket concierge (Devale Ellis) to help her in her quest, she begins to rethink just who who soulmate might be.