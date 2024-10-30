Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Actress Cherie Jimenez knew it would be a tough road taking over the iconic role of Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives back in June, but she wasn’t prepared for the bullying from a section of the fanbase.

Jimenez took over the role of Gabi from Camila Banus, who had portrayed the popular character for 13 years. While Banus wasn’t the first to play Gabi (she was first portrayed by Gabriella Rodriguez from 2009 to 2010), she had been the longest-running and most associated with the character.

Banus filmed her last episode of Days in April 2023 as she left to focus on starting a family with her husband, Marlon Aquino. “My husband and I are trying to start a family, hopefully,” she told The Wrap last year. “And that’s another big factor in possibly just slowing down for a little bit and seeing where this time takes me.”

Speaking to Soaps.com back before her episodes had started airing, Jimenez said, “I understand that it’s not gonna be easy, but I really hope that people fall in love with my interpretation of Gabi, and just know that I’m doing my absolute best and I’m giving it my all.”

“Camila played this role for 13 years,” she added. “This is her baby. She brought a lot of who she is into this character. The biggest thing is that I want to do justice and remain in the same realm of who Gabi Hernandez is, but also, I am my own person. And so at the end of the day, I’m going to bring to it parts of who I am as well.”

However, since her episodes have been airing, Jimenez has faced backlash from some viewers, many of whom have spread their hate to the actress online.

“I cried a bunch in the beginning,” Jimenez shared in a new interview with Woman’s World. “The fanbase was basically bullying me. People miss Camila, and even though I tried to bring elements of her to the role, I’m not Camila.”

Jimenez explained that it wasn’t just online hate comments but people contacting her directly, “reaching out to do it. It really hurt.”

“Bullying is not okay, in any form,” she stated. “And I choose to change the narrative and what I acknowledge. My life is very full. I’m blessed. I’m so thankful.”

Jimenez also said she is “proud of her work” and has received praise from the Days higher-ups. “My producers and bosses let me know that I have exceeded their expectations, and now, I have some fans,” she noted. “I’d say it’s 50/50, so I’m focusing on the viewers that are giving me a chance and showing me love.”