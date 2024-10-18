Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

Happy anniversary, Tarlos! Yes, fan-favorite couple T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) are coming up on a year of marriage on 9-1-1: Lone Star, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of a struggle one of them has as a result in the October 21 episode: the anniversary gift!

“My husband doesn’t think that I’ve given two thoughts about our anniversary, and pretty soon, he’ll know he’s right,” Carlos admits to his fellow Texas ranger, Campbell (Parker Young), in the clip. Campbell knows his pain, and so Carlos asks if he remembers what he gave his wife on his first anniversary.

“Dozen red roses, 10 tulips, six pink peonies, and some stargazer lilies,” Campbell says. He’s been married going on 11 years. So how does he remember that first arrangement so well? “Same one I’ve given her every anniversary, birthday, and Valentine’s since,” he explains. But Carlos wonders, “Doesn’t she ever feel like you’re phoning it in?” Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Carlos and Campbell about marriage—and their jobs.

This comes as Carlos and T.K. start couples counseling when Carlos’ investigation into his father’s murder becomes all-consuming. “Carlos’s father’s murder is a thing that Carlos is not giving that up. It is the central driving force in Carlos’ life,” co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told us ahead of the season. “And there’s no way we’re going to end the series without giving that poor guy some answers. So there will be some answers at the end of the day on that.”

As for what that means for T.K. and Carlos’ marriage, Raisani explained, “A big part for me about their marriage was I really wanted to treat it like a real marriage, and by that, I mean that … life isn’t perfect no matter who you are and everybody has real struggles that affect even great relationships. And the true strength of a relationship isn’t the absence of challenges and problems, it’s how you grapple with them and encounter them and if they make your relationship stronger or weaker.”

He continued, “For Carlos, this burden of his dad’s murder is going to sit there and take up a lot of oxygen in the room and T.K., who is an incredibly supportive husband, is gonna try and be patient and graceful and allow Carlos to have that space. But at a certain point, he’s got to advocate for them to have a future together.”

Also coming up in “Thunderstruck,” the 126 race into action when a horse barrels into a brewery with an unconscious rider on its back and then to a bus full of tourists all experiencing seizures. Plus, Judd (Jim Parrack) introduces Owen (Rob Lowe) to Wyatt’s (Jackson Pace) mother Marlene (Robyn Lively).

