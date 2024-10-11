A Gripping ‘Disclaimer,’ ‘Pachinko’ Finale, Romantic ‘Lonely Planet,’ ‘Simpsons’ Halloween Short

Apple TV+

Disclaimer

Series Premiere

“Beware of narrative and form,” we’re told at the start of Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón’s (Gravity, Roma) intoxicating drama about memory, secrets and retribution, adapting Renée Knight’s best-seller. Opening with two chapters, the mystery begins when acclaimed documentary filmmaker Catherine Ravenscroft (a sublime Cate Blanchett), lauded as “a beacon of truth,” is rocked when she is sent a self-published novel whose disclaimer reads, “Any resemblance to persons living or dead is not a coincidence.” She realizes she’s the main character in a story that exposes a dark and repressed chapter from her past that threatens to destroy her reputation, her family and career. Kevin Kline costars as the unlikely engineer of her misfortune, a grizzled avenger whose grief is cloaked in the façade of a befuddled old gentleman. Throughout, Cuarón plays with perspective and multiple points of view, challenging our own perception of truth and fiction.

Apple TV+

Pachinko

Season Finale

“Why do some people in the world manage to survive while others do not?” marvels the elderly Sunja (Yuh-jung Youn) as the acclaimed historical drama based on Min Jin Lee’s novel ends its second season. Back in the 1950s, the younger Sunja (Minha Kim) bids a fond yet bittersweet farewell to her beloved elder son Noa (Kang Tae Joo) as he proudly leaves his Korean family in Osaka to go to university, where his eyes will be opened to an unpleasant and long-buried truth that changes the family forever. As the older Sunja reflects years later, “We were all fools to think the past could be forgotten.”

Netflix

Lonely Planet

Movie Premiere

Traveling to exotic Morocco for a writer’s retreat, novelist Katherine (Laura Dern) muses, “The point of travel is to show us the tiny place we occupy in the world.” New horizons can also lead to romantic possibilities, as writer-director Susannah Grant’s romantic drama suggests when Katherine meets and is drawn to the younger Owen (Liam Hemsworth), who’s traveling with his girlfriend but can’t stop thinking about this alluring stranger. Sounds like the stuff of a great romantic beach read.

The Simpsons

Special 8/7c

The latest Simpsons short created for Disney’s streamer is a Halloween special that pairs enduring bad guy Sideshow Bob (voiced by Kelsey Grammer) with some of the most memorably infamous Disney villains in pop-culture history. Please let Cruella de Vil be among them.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: