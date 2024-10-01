2024 MLB Wild-Card Series & Playoffs TV Schedule

It took a thrilling Monday doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets to finally set the National League postseason lineup.

Now, teams are ready to take the field for the MLB postseason beginning Tuesday, October 1, with the best-of-three-game Wild-Card Series exclusively on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Action begins Tuesday with the Detroit Tigers at the Houston Astros, followed by the Kansas City Royals at the Baltimore Orioles, the Mets at the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at the San Diego Padres.

The top two seeds in each league get automatic entries into the League Division Series beginning Saturday, October 5.

American League Playoff Seeds

1. New York Yankees

2. Cleveland Guardians

3. Houston Astros

4. Baltimore Orioles

5. Kansas City Royals

6. Detroit Tigers

National League Playoff Seeds

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Philadelphia Phillies

3. Milwaukee Brewers

4. San Diego Padres

5. Atlanta Braves

6. New York Mets

2024 MLB Wild-Card Series

All times Eastern/Central.

Tuesday, October 1

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros, Game 1, 2:30/1:30c (ABC)

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles, Game 1, 4/3c (ESPN2)

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 5:30/4:30c (ESPN)

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres, Game 1, 8:30/7:30c (ESPN)

Wednesday, October 2

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros, Game 2, 2:30/1:30c (ABC)

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles, Game 2, 4:30/3:30c (ESPN)

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2, 7:30/6:30c (ESPN)

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres, Game 2, 8:30/7:30c (ESPN2)

Thursday, October 3

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros, Game 3*, 2:30/1:30c (ABC)

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles, Game 3*, 4/3c (ESPN)

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres, Game 3*, 7/6c (ESPN)

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 3*, 8:30/7:30c (ESPN2)

*If necessary

MLB Postseason Format & Schedule at a Glance

AL & NL Wild Card Series (best of three) No. 3 seeds vs. No. 6 seeds and No. 4 seeds vs. No. 5 seeds, beginning October 1, ESPN, ESPN2 & ABC

AL & NL Division Series (best of five) Wild Card Series B winners vs. No. 2 seeds, Wild Card Series A winners vs. No. 1 seeds, beginning October 5, TBS, truTV, Fox & FS1

NL Championship Series (best of seven) beginning October 13, Fox & FS1

AL Championship Series (best of seven) beginning October 14, TBS & truTV

World Series (best of seven) beginning October 25^, Fox

^If both League Championship Series end in four or five games, the World Series will begin October 22.