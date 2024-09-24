‘Bridgerton’ Fans Slam ‘Scam’ Ball

For fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton, the chance to immerse oneself in the lavish costumery and decadent dance atmosphere of the show is a dream come true. Unfortunately for some fans, that dream quickly became a nightmare.

On Twitter, one fan revealed the disaster they faced when attending the “Bridgerton Ball” in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday (September 22). And the post thread has already drawn comparisons to the infamous Willy Wonka popup “experience” that went viral for all the wrong reasons as well as the Fyre Festival disaster.

The fan, named Rachel Eaton, revealed the attendees paid $300 for tickets the event, which they learned was scarcely decorated and badly planned. Among the failings? For the event’s dancer, it featured a single stripper on a pole.

Read the full thread below.

Thread about the Bridgerton Ball SCAM in Detroit that I (and hundreds of others) spent $300 on

The event was originally planned for August. It was cancelled and rescheduled for September 22nd, and I ended up getting sick and couldn't go. They did not provide refunds, nor did they respond to anyone's email asking for one. At that point I knew I got scammed lol

The company lied saying the original venue wouldn't accommodate their guests

Well into the event, there was nothing to do. People were bored and just sat on their phones

The "live music" advertised was this poor lone violin player

Backdrops and decor on party city/dollar general level. They didn't even pay the photographer and the pictures were a hassle to get if you didn't have airdrop

Food apparently ran out after an hour, and some was raw. No one was there to pick up plates, so you had to deal with strangers' leftovers yourself

The "dancing" they had was ONE. STRIPPER.