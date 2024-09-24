‘Bridgerton’ Fans Slam ‘Scam’ Ball

Amanda Bell
Comments
Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 307 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024
For fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton, the chance to immerse oneself in the lavish costumery and decadent dance atmosphere of the show is a dream come true. Unfortunately for some fans, that dream quickly became a nightmare.

On Twitter, one fan revealed the disaster they faced when attending the “Bridgerton Ball” in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday (September 22). And the post thread has already drawn comparisons to the infamous Willy Wonka popup “experience” that went viral for all the wrong reasons as well as the Fyre Festival disaster.

The fan, named Rachel Eaton, revealed the attendees paid $300 for tickets the event, which they learned was scarcely decorated and badly planned. Among the failings? For the event’s dancer, it featured a single stripper on a pole.

Read the full thread below.

