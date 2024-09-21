‘TV on the Edge’ Remembers ‘Murphy Brown,’ End of the Road for ‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Matlock’ and ‘Rescue: Hi-Surf’ Premieres, ‘Industry’ in Crisis Mode

CNN’s TV on the Edge series launches with an account of the 1992 battle between VP Dan Quayle and fictional single mom Murphy Brown. The fourth and final season of the dystopian thriller Snowpiercer ends with the frozen world’s future in the balance. CBS presents an early premiere of its reinvented Matlock, starring Kathy Bates, and Fox begins a two-night launch of its Hawaiian-set Rescue: Hi-Surf. A nail-biting episode of HBO’s Industry depicts last-ditch efforts to save a failing bank.

CNN

TV On the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture

9/8c

SUNDAY: Sometimes TV is bigger than just TV. That’s the argument of a provocative four-part series subtitled “Moments That Shaped Our Culture,” reliving flash points that generated headlines well beyond that week’s ratings charts. The opener relives an incident that inspired one of the better jokes at last weekend’s Emmys, when five-time Murphy Brown Emmy winner Candice Bergen recalled the fallout in 1992 from then-Vice President Dan Quayle assailing her character, a high-profile TV anchorwoman, for “mocking the importance of fathers” in an Emmy-winning episode during which she gave birth as a single mother. The ensuing debate over so-called family values lingers today, and in contemporary segments, Bergen chokes up while reading from the original script, while series creator Diane English reflects on “this whole world that, you know, just exploded that I never thought I would be a part of.” Future installments address Ellen DeGeneres coming out in public and as her Ellen TV character in 1997, Oprah Winfrey displaying a wagonful of animal fat in 1988, and Kanye West dissing then-president George W. Bush during a post-Hurricane Katrina telethon in 2005.

David Bukach/AMC

Snowpiercer

Series Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: After four seasons, and a change of networks when TNT dropped the series after the final season had already been filmed, the apocalyptic thriller ends with a tense countdown that could decide the fate of a frozen world. Mad scientist Nima (Michael Aronov) is determined to launch a rocket that he alone is convinced will warm the planet, and it’s up to Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his fellow New Eden citizens—who once led a revolution aboard the super train Snowpiercer—to stop it.

Brooke Palmer / CBS

Matlock

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Kathy Bates makes a triumphant return to TV as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a folksy but cunning 70something who charms her way into an associate’s job at a posh New York law firm in the pilot episode of a series that’s anything but a traditional reboot. Though much is made of Matty’s surname, “like the old TV show,” there’s more to it—and to her—than meets the eye. While playing off the legend of the long-running Andy Griffith series (1986-95), Matty has her own agenda, reminding her employers that “When women age, we become damn near invisible.” Which can be useful, she insists, “because nobody sees us coming.” That’s definitely true with this new version of Matlock, who goes to work alongside two hungry young associates to prove she’s got what it takes to help a wrongly incarcerated man get what’s owed to him. The courtroom scenes so far leave a lot to be desired, but Bates still has many tricks up her sleeve. This early preview will be repeated Oct. 10 in the show’s regular Thursday time period (9/8c), with new episodes beginning Oct. 17.

Zach Dougan / FOX

Rescue: HI-Surf

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: And sometimes a show is exactly what meets the eye. Or in this case, eye candy, considering the hot and hard bodies in and out of the Hawaiian sun and surf. Aiming for a somewhat grittier vibe than the iconic Baywatch, though not without its sudsy elements, the series stars Arielle Kebbel as Em, the first female lieutenant to patrol Oahu’s fabled North Shore as part of the Ocean Safety crew. With killer waves requiring them to stay alert at all times, the Ocean Safety gang includes her boss, Captain “Uncle” Sonny (Robbie Magasiva), who’s not coping well after his nephew’s recent death; Will (Adam Demos), an Australian hunk who was once involved with Em and is engaged to a woman who’d rather he become a firefighter; the charismatic and carefree Laka (Kekoa Kekumano, a former lifeguard); and two competitive rookies from different sides of the beach, Hina (Zoe Cipres) and Kainalu (Alex Aiono). After Sunday’s premiere, the series continues Monday in its regular 9/8c time period.

Simon Ridgway / HBO

Industry

9/8c

SUNDAY: The Pierpoint bank is celebrating its 150th anniversary, but the suits in charge of the failing institution are hardly in a partying mood as the blistering third season of the high-finance drama nears its end. “The bell’s tolling,” sales manager Eric (Ken Leung) somberly tells one of his associates before heading to a board meeting where the new CEO (Harry Hadden-Paton) is desperately trying to negotiate a government bailout. Is Pierpoint too big to fail? Or can the cutthroat execs find another way to survive? Former employee Yasmin (Marisa Abela) is also on the ropes, fearing she’ll be made a scapegoat for her late father’s financial malfeasance. A getaway to Wales with Robert (Harry Lawtey) may be just what she needs to clear her head. Or maybe not.

