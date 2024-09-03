The Drew Barrymore Show is expanding its cast of regulars as Valerie Bertinelli joins Drew Barrymore‘s talk show for its fifth season, which is set to kick off on Monday, September 9th.

Bertinelli will serve as the newest member of the Drew Crew, participating as a lifestyle expert alongside Drew’s News Co-Anchor Ross Mathews, celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes, fashion and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, and sustainable living guru Danny Seo. Together, they’ll continue to provide viewers with tips and takeaways they can use in their own lives.

Season 5 will open with an episode featuring the hosts of CBS Mornings including Gayle King, Nate Burleson, Vlad Duthiers, and Tony Dokoupil. Barrymore will also be joined on the premiere episode by Armchair Expert Podcast host Dax Shephard.

And those aren’t the only guests fans can look forward to as Season 5 unfolds. Among the stars slated to appear in the latest episodes are Demi Moore, Chris Hemsworth, Zoë Kravitz, Eva Mendes, David Beckham, Stephen Colbert, Justin Theroux, Demi Lovato, Lucien Laviscount, Matty Matheson, Hilary Swank, Ms. Rachel, Tony Danza, Jeff Bridges, 50 Cent, Aubrey Plaza, James McAvoy, Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kate McKinnon, Brooke Shields, Riley Keough, Kathy Bates, and many more.

Recently renewed for Season 6, The Drew Barrymore Show will open its fifth season with the inclusion of a new segment known as Wellsdays, where Drew dedicates the show to tackling health and wellness issues affecting everyone. In addition to Wellsdays, the show will continue to feature fan-favorite segments like Drew-Gooders, Design by Drew, and The Weekender.

You won’t want to miss it! In anticipation of the syndicated show’s return, an all-new teaser has been unveiled, promising plenty of excitement for viewers to enjoy. The daytime series is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Barrymore and Jason Kurtz serve as executive producers.

Catch the teaser, above, and tune into The Drew Barrymore Show to see Bertinelli and more alongside the titular host this fall.

The Drew Barrymore Show, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, September 9, Check your local listings