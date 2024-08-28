Stephen King Reveals He Is Big ‘Evil’ Fan as Campaign Grows to Save Show

The master of horror has spoken. Stephen King has shared his appreciation for the now-ended Evil and thus resurrected calls by one cast member for a new network pickup.

In a video shared by Katja Herbers on Twitter, King said, “There’s a show called Evil on Paramount+ that I like… It’s great. It’s funny, it’s very witty, it’s very, very sharp.” In response to the clip, Herbers wrote, “OKAY CAN WE DO THE PICK UP NOW?”

King himself them quote-tweeted Herbers and added, “Smart, thought-provoking, occasionally VERY scary. Plus, the chemistry between the three evil-hunters is strong and…to quote Kamala…joyful.”

That interaction got Herbers even more enthused, as she wrote, “HOLY S***!!!!” adding, “K maybe we can do the pick up now then… we’re honored, thank you.” Cocreator Robert King also responded to the legendary author’s high praise, writing, “Mr. King commenting on #Evil. Such an honor.”

Evil concluded its fourth (and, for now at least, final) season this month on Paramount+, after migrating from its original home on CBS. And Herbers is just one of several stars of the show who have advocated for it to continue elsewhere, if not on that streaming service.

Kurt Fuller previously told TV Insider, “Everybody in the cast feels the same way. We’re pushing it like crazy. Katja is leading the charge. But who knows what’s going to happen.”

Aasif Mandvi added that he thinks it’s a “no-brainer” that the show should be adopted by another streamer or network, saying, “We have a rabid fan base that loves our show. I think that it is one of the top streaming shows out there. We did incredibly well on Netflix when we were on there, we were in the top 10. We’re number one on Paramount+. So I feel like if anybody is out there looking for a great show that has a fan base that is dying for more content, and we’re willing to do it, the actors and the creators, we’re all willing to it. So I would say Netflix, HBO, whatever, come along. Let’s go do it. Let’s go make more.”

