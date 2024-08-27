Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The next Bachelor has been announced, and he’s ready for the world, and preferably, the contestants, to fall in love with him. His name? Grant Ellis. When did we first see him? The audience first met Grant on Season 21 of The Bachelorette as one of the men trying to catch Jenn Tran‘s eye. But now, he’s ready to turn the page and focus on the new women who will be entering his life on The Bachelor Season 29.

The humble Grant didn’t expect to become the next Bachelor but is now set to be the second Black Bachelor after Matt James, who became the franchise’s first Black Bachelor in 2021.

The 30-year-old will be taking center stage as the lead for The Bachelor‘s 29th season, following up fan favorite Joey Graziadei‘s stint on the franchise. The charismatic Grant has already been on The Viall Files podcast, though not that much is known about him yet. It is, however, known that he’s a self-proclaimed “mama’s boy,” who wants to visit every country before he dies.

This time around, he won’t go home after just six weeks. Instead, he hopes to get engaged after two and a half months of women battling it out to win over his heart. So, before the show, which is set to start in 2025, airs, it is time to get to know Grant.

Where is Grant Ellis from?

Grant is from the Garden State, otherwise known as New Jersey. Although he currently lives in Houston, Texas, he grew up in Newark. He graduated from Catholic Regional High School in New Jersey. Before he went to play basketball at Iona University in New York. He transferred during his college career and ended up at Alberta Magnus College in Connecticut, where he completed his education.

What does Grant do for a living?

After Grant’s budding college basketball career, he made a name for himself and ended up playing professional basketball in the Dominican Republic. Grant sadly got an injury and had to retire from his successful basketball career. Nowadays, he’s a day trader.

When will Grant’s season of The Bachelor air?

An exact date is yet to be announced, but it is expected to start airing in January 2025. This would follow the normal schedule for The Bachelor. Season 28, which saw Joey as the lead, started on January 22, 2024. Prior to Grant, Joan Vassos will lead The Golden Bachelorette, which premieres on September 18.

What happened to Grant on The Bachelorette?

Jenn and Grant seemed to have a good connection, and she even asked him on a one-on-one date during Episode 5. Before that, Jenn had also raved about how “hot” she thought Grant was. Yet, a week later, he was sent home. This came as kind of a shock for Grant, who had been preparing to take Jenn home to meet his family.

During their date, Grant opened up about his difficult childhood and fractured relationship with his dad, who was addicted to substances throughout his life. “This is, like, the proudest I’ve ever been of my dad,” he shared with Jenn as he talked about his dad seeking treatment and being two months sober. The next Bachelor lead also added, “My mission in life is to be the man my father wasn’t,” during their romantic New Zealand beach date.

So, although he didn’t get to go all the way during his time on The Bachelorette, Grant has said to have an “open heart and open mind” as he embarks on his new adventure.

Who is Grant’s ex-girlfriend?

The name nor social media profiles of Grant’s ex-girlfriend have been revealed, yet he has opened up quite a bit about the long-term relationship on The Viall Files. The two were together for seven years and ultimately grew apart. The next Bachelor praised his time with his ex for teaching him many important feats like emotional intelligence and putting someone else first.

Grant has come out to say that he’ll be taking his next steps very seriously, leading with, “I want a family. I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love.” We’ll just have to wait to see if he finds just that, but the anticipation can begin!

The Bachelor, Season 29, Premiere Date 2025, ABC