Jenn Tran’s journey on The Bachelorette is winding down, with only three men still vying for her heart. She knows she’s found her perfect match among Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, and Jonathon Johnson. In our exclusive preview of the August 26 episode, Jenn is “excited for individual time” with the guys during their time in the Fantasy Suites.

Ahead of her one-on-one time with the final three, Jenn sits down with Molly Mesnick to talk. Molly, who is married to The Bachelor Season 13 star Jason Mesnick, has been down this road before.

“This week is the most important week of this entire experience. For Jason and myself, that was our time to really have those deep, deep, hard conversations,” Molly tells Jenn.

Molly asks Jenn if she feels her forever person is among the trio. “I know that one of them is going to be my husband at the end of this,” Jenn says without hesitation.

“If you lean into how you are feeling, I think you’ll be able to figure it out,” Molly says.

After visiting the hometowns of her final four, Jenn made the tough decision to not give Jeremy Simon a rose. Jenn and her final three men then traveled to Hawaii for the last weeks of her journey to find love.

In Hawaii, Jenn takes “one suitor on a breathtaking helicopter tour, embarks on a thrilling jeep adventure with another, and concludes the week with an adventurous boat ride and manta ray swim alongside her final suitor.”

Bachelor Nation fans are getting a double dose of The Bachelorette this week. In addition to the regularly scheduled Monday night episode, ABC is also airing the Men Tell All special on August 27.

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC