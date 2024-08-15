Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Grant Ellis’ love life is about to enter a whole new ballgame. After his relationship with Jenn Tran didn’t work out on The Bachelorette, Grant will be stepping up as the star of The Bachelor Season 29. The 30-year-old is ready to find love after heartbreak.

In his first interview post-Bachelor news, Grant got candid about his past, especially his ex-girlfriend. He revealed why they broke up and what he’s looking for in a relationship now. Scroll down to get the scoop on Grant’s dating history.

Who is Grant’s ex-girlfriend?

Grant has not revealed the identity of his past girlfriend. There’s no social media record of his ex. His Instagram posts only date back to February 2024.

How long were Grant and his ex-girlfriend together?

Grant and his ex were in a relationship for seven years. The relationship started when Grant was in his early 20s. After Grant and his ex broke up, the day trader didn’t fall into another serious relationship. A year and a half after the breakup, Grant’s mom signed him up for The Bachelorette.

Why did Grant and his ex-girlfriend break up?

Grant explained why he and his former love ended their relationship. “We were pretty strong, but people ultimately grow apart,” he said on The Viall Files podcast. “The trajectory of what I was trying to do and where I was trying to go with my life and my goals and visions, it just ended up creating a rift in the relationship, and then we agreed to separate.”

He added, “It was a lesson in my life, and although it was painful, a lot of times the most painful experiences you grow from.” From this past relationship, Grant revealed that he “learned emotional intelligence, I learned how to really treat somebody, how to put somebody’s needs first, and how not to be selfish in a relationship.”

What happened between Grant and Jenn?

Grant and Jenn’s relationship started off strong. They went on a romantic horseback riding date in New Zealand. At the time, Grant was falling for Jenn.

The 30-year-old was eliminated ahead of Jenn’s hometown dates. They shared an amicable goodbye. “It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you,” Grant said.

What is Grant looking for in a girlfriend?

“Beauty is a big thing, but ultimately, I want somebody who is motivated, somebody who’s humble, somebody who is caring, giving,” Grant said on The Viall Files. When asked if he was ready to date 30-plus women on The Bachelor, he responded, “I think I’m ready to step up to the plate.” When ABC announced Grant as the new Bachelor, the network noted that Grant is hoping to “find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

After Jenn eliminated him, Grant doubled down about how serious he was about finding love. “I want a family. I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want that, you know? I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return,” he said before leaving.

The Bachelor, Season 29, 2025, ABC and Hulu