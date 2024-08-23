‘This Old House’ Star Roger Cook Dies at 70

Roger Cook, the beloved garden and landscape contractor who was part of PBS’ This Old House for almost 40 years, has died. He was 70.

According to his Legacy.com obituary, Cook passed away following an extended illness on Wednesday, August 21. The obit described him as “the loving husband of the late Kathleen E. (Gulde) Cook, with whom he had shared many wonderful years of marriage prior to her passing on December 1, 2010.”

Born in 1954 in Biddeford, Maine, Cook received a Bachelor of Science in wildlife management and conservation law from the University of Maine in 1977 and went on to work as a certified landscape contractor in Massachusetts. In 1982, he and his wife founded the K & R Tree and Landscape Company.

He made his first appearance on This Old House in 1982 in the show’s second season. Cook regularly appeared as a guest on the iconic home improvement program before being promoted to cast member/garden and landscape contractor in 1988. Cook worked on the show up until 2020 when he stepped away due to health issues.

At the time of his exit, Cook said in a statement (per TVLine), “I have enjoyed the opportunity to share my knowledge and passion for landscaping. And my life has been greatly enriched by the professional relationships and friendships I’ve formed over the years. I truly appreciate our fans’ dedication and the concern for my well-being. Rest assured that I am in good hands, and please know that I am grateful for all of your support.”

The official This Old House website released a statement on Cook’s passing, writing, “Roger was our much-loved colleague, treasured by the entire This Old House community for his soft-spoken but no-nonsense approach to every aspect of landscape contracting. He was always there with the answers we needed.”

This Old House executive producer Chris Wolfe added, “I remember every lesson from Roger. More importantly, there are millions of people whose lives have been enriched by everything Roger taught them.”

His colleagues also shared condolences, with This Old House master carpenter Norm Abram saying, “Roger was very kind, built up a good company, and knew so much about everything in the yard from lawns to stone walls. It was clear how knowledgeable he was and that he was a true arborist.”

“Roger was a true gentle giant, competent and quiet and always ready to help any and all. We miss our brother,” added the show’s plumbing and heating expert Richard Trethewey.

Meanwhile, This Old House host Kevin O’Connor wrote, “We lost a brother today. A big-hearted, larger-than-life brother who was as kind as he was generous. I’ll miss his smile and his friendship terribly.”