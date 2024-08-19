Former ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals Health Issues & ‘Crazy’ Treatment

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Mayim Bialik has been opening up to her fans about her various health issues and how she’s undergoing ‘crazy’ hyperbaric treatment over the next six months.

The former Jeopardy! host took to her Instagram page last week, where she shared a series of photos of herself inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. “What on earth!? This is me in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, which now lives at my house!” the 48-year-old actress captioned the post.

She continued, “Yup. I’m using it for the next six months as it has been recommended by many people I trust – including several of my doctors- to address inflammation and autoimmune issues which are making me feel like this: (sad emoji). ”

According to the Mayo Clinic, hyperbaric oxygen therapy “involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment” and “is a well-established treatment for decompression sickness” and other conditions such as “serious infections, “bubbles of air in blood vessels,” and “wounds that may not heal because of diabetes or radiation injury.”

Celebrities who have undergone hyperbaric oxygen therapy include athletes like Tom Brady, Floyd Mayweather, and Tim Tebow, as well as stars such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Simon Cowell.

“I know it might seem crazy and like some Hollywood trend, but I’m choosing to cultivate (fancy way to say it!) an open mind about the numerous health benefits this chamber can provide,” Bialik added in her Instagram post.

“I’ll report back over the course of the next six months while this (surprisingly roomy and actually not claustrophobia-inducing!) chamber is my roomie. Thank you so much @iha_usa for giving me this opportunity to heal my gut and hopefully transform my health!” the Big Bang Theory alum concluded.

Bialik has been open about her various health issues in the past, telling SAS in 2022, “I’ve had Graves’ disease for about 20 years. That’s an overactive thyroid. I’ve been learning a tremendous amount about the role of nutrition and the gut, in the epidemic of autoimmune diseases in particular in this country, but all over the world.”

She also touched on mental health, telling the outlet, “I think that mental health is completely underfunded and under-understood, meaning it’s not understood. And there are so many myths and misperceptions about those who struggle with their mental health or their mental wellness.”

Bialik hosts the Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast, which is described as “a quirky, informative, and interactive podcast breaking down the myths and misunderstandings about mental health and emotional well-being.”