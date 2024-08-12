John Oliver Says Trump’s ‘Got Nothing’ in His Campaign Against Kamala Harris

John Oliver blasted the Donald Trump campaign on Sunday’s (August 11) episode of Last Week Tonight for its increasingly “desperate” attempts to get something to stick against Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

The late-night host kicked things off by looking at the former president’s attempts to get the nickname “Kamabla” to take off, which Oliver called “immediately confusing,” per the Daily Beast.

He then turned his attention to the allegations that Walz changed the Minnesotan state flag to look more like an autonomous state in Somalia. Oliver found this a stretch.

“What are you talking about? Have you seen flags?” the comedian stated. “They’re all some combination of colors, stars, and in the case of Sicily, a three-legged monster with a head for a vagina. That’s really more of a ‘Sicily’s gonna Sicily’ situation.”

Oliver noted, “For what it’s worth, the flag was changed mainly as a result of objections to the depiction of a Native American on the old flag, which had only been around since 1957 anyway. Also, Walz wasn’t the one who pushed for the change; he just happened to be governor at the time.”

The Community alum said the flag attack was “more than a little desperate” but not as bad as the accusations of Walz’s supposed “stolen valor” in the military.

Oliver aired a clip of Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, accusing Walz of abandoning his crew right before they deployed to Iraq. As Oliver pointed out, Walz retired in May of 2005, and “His unit wasn’t ordered to mobilize until July of that year and didn’t deploy to Iraq until 2006.”

“Even the hard-right Wall Street Journal editorial board said the charges leveled so far about his military service look like thin gruel,” Oliver continued.

“It does seem telling that so much of their attack strategy seems to boil down to a nonsense word and false accusations of stolen valor,” Oliver said of the GOP. “Two desperate smear attempts with one thing in common: they reveal the Trump campaign has currently got absolutely nothing.”