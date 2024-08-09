Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Are ‘Instigators,’ Breaking News at Olympics, Reflections on Maui Wildfire and Ferguson Riots

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are bumbling burglars in the Apple TV+ caper The Instigators. Breaking makes its debut as a sport at the Summer Olympics. Network documentaries revisit 2023’s Maui wildfire (ABC) and 2014’s demonstrations and riots in Ferguson, Missouri, after the shooting of Michael Brown, Jr.

Apple TV+

The Instigators

Movie Premiere

Director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) lightens up in a raucously silly caper enlivened by the wry banter between Matt Damon and co-writer Casey Affleck. They’re Rory and Cobby, sad-sack Boston burglars whose ill-conceived heist at a mayoral-election shindig goes sideways, triggering chases, shootouts, explosions and other assorted mayhem. The real instigators causing problems for the guys are a dyspeptic local crime boss (Michael Stuhlbarg) and a crooked mayor (Ron Perlman) who loses a MacGuffin-branded heirloom in the fallout. In the starry supporting cast, Hong Chau shines as Rory’s worried therapist, who comes along for the raucous ride, along with Black Bird’s Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Jack Harlow, Alfred Molina and Toby Jones.

Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images

Summer Olympics

It’s been two weeks since the memorable if soggy Opening Ceremonies, and as the Summer Games heads into its final weekend, a new sport — breaking (competitive breakdancing) — enters the mix. Live coverage of women’s qualifying (10 am/ET) and finals (2 pm/ET) airs on USA Network and livestreams on Peacock, as do all events. The men compete on Saturday. Other highlights include women’s basketball semifinals, with France vs. Belgium scheduled at 11:30 am/ET (NBC) and Team USA vs. Australia at 3 pm/ET (USA Network). Men’s gold-medal soccer final between host country France and Spain airs live (12 pm/ET) on USA Network. Track and field finals (1:30 pm/ET, NBC) include women and men’s 4x100m relay, women’s shot put, 400m, 10,000m and heptathlon 800m, and men’s triple jump and 400m hurdles. NBC’s “Primetime in Paris” show (8/7c) recaps the track and breaking action as well as women’s springboard diving and women’s beach volleyball finals. For a full schedule, go to nbcolympics.com.

ABC News

Maui Rising: The Fight for Hawai’i’s Future

Special 8/7c

An ABC News special revisits the devastating wildfire that leveled the Maui town of Lahaina a year ago, with a forward-looking focus on efforts by native Hawaiian leaders to rebuild the town with a goal toward ecological and cultural restoration and equitable housing. Hawai’i native Jason Scott Lee narrates the hour, which includes interviews with surfer Archie Kalepa, singer and American Idol champ Iam Tongi and grassroots community organizers of Lahaina Strong.

CBS

13 Days in Ferguson

Special 10/9c

The Neighborhood’s Cedric the Entertainer, a Missouri native, returns to his roots for a special that looks back a decade to explore the ramifications of the demonstrations and riots that ensued after the 2014 shooting of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown, Jr. by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo. Cedric’s guide is longtime friend and retired Captain Ron Johnson, a former State Police officer who led a task force to defuse the violence that erupted following the tragedy. The special also includes what’s described as the first sit-down discussion between Johnson and the victim’s father, Michael Brown, Sr.

Netflix

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship

Series Premiere

What could be better than winning a blue ribbon for one’s baking prowess at the state fair? Maybe a $100,000 cash prize. That’s what awaits the winner of an eight-part reality competition that recruits 10 blue-ribbon winning bakers and pastry pros from across the U.S. to rethink classic fair grub while experimenting with specialty ingredients. American Pie’s Jason Biggs hosts with celebrity chef and judge Sandra Lee, joined by fellow judges including former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses and artisan baker Bryan Ford. I’m still waiting for an America’s Best Corn Dog competition.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: