Summer Olympics (Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals and More), Listening to the Animal World, New ‘Dance Moms,’ the Mystery of Amelia Earhart
The U.S. women’s basketball team faces Nigeria in the quarterfinals on another busy day of Summer Olympics competition. Sir David Attenborough’s latest nature docuseries zeroes in on the sounds of wildlife that humans rarely hear. Hulu reboots Dance Moms with a new yet equally demanding coach. Discovery follows the latest expedition hoping to learn what happened to famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart.
Summer Olympics
Women’s basketball Team USA is aiming for its eighth consecutive gold medal, but first they’ll have to get past Nigeria in the quarterfinal round (airing live at 3:30 pm/ET on USA Network, livestreaming on Peacock). Track and field highlights from the evening session (airing live at 1 pm/ET on NBC) include finals in women’s pole vault, men’s discus, men’s 400m and steeplechase and semifinals of men’s 200m and hurdles, with the action recapped during NBC’s “Primetime in Paris” show (8/7c). All events are livestreamed, and many replayed, on Peacock. For a full schedule, go to nbcolympics.com.
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough
What’s the buzz? You’d be surprised at the sounds of nature that human ears can’t even register. That’s the thesis behind Sir David Attenborough’s latest immersive nature docuseries, which uses cutting-edge audio technology to record wildlife sounds in all their variety. Croaking frogs, bird calls, mating cries, warning growls, thumps in the night: Beyond the usual eye-catching wonder, you’ll get an earful while experiencing the Secret World of Sound.
Dance Moms: A New Era
Abby Lee Miller who? Meet steely Gloria “Miss Glo” Hampton, of Northern Virginia’s Studio Bleu dance school, whose “one and only goal” is “to win a national title.” A reboot of the infamous Dance Moms reality franchise follows Coach Glo’s efforts to whip (not literally) a crew of young and dedicated dancers into shape for nationals in only a matter of weeks. It’s a lot of pressure: not just on the kids and the coach, but on the meddling and combative stage moms forever lurking on the sidelines. “Over my dead body is my kid going to be cut,” one of them warns. Well, if that’s what it takes…
Finding Amelia
It’s a mystery that has haunted historians for almost 90 years, since fabled aviatrix Amelia Earhart disappeared over the Pacific in July 1937 while attempting a groundbreaking circumnavigational flight. A documentary special follows a team of expert explorers following up on a clue from 1945, when Australian soldiers happened across what they believed to be wreckage of her lost airplane in Papua New Guinea’s jungles. With their testimonies and a vintage patrol map as a guide, they set out in hopes of clearing up this puzzle once and for all.
Women in Blue
I’ve gotten hooked on this Spanish-language crime drama about a group of pioneering women in 1970s Mexico City who buck convention and sexist prejudice to join the police force — and set out to prove that the smug male detectives who railroaded a brain-damaged suspect (who died in his cell) during a serial-killer investigation got the wrong man. Risking humiliation and wrath when they challenge their male “superiors,” these heroines aren’t going to allow themselves to be treated as glorified clerks and coffee gofers. You’ll enjoy cheering on these women in blue, although not without fear of who’ll have their backs if they get too close to the murderous truth.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (8/7c, ABC): Rappers GaTa and “Lil Dicky” Dave Burd give trivia a shot, sitting in the hot seat to answer questions for charity. Then it’s celebrity siblings Kelly and Jack Osbourne’s turn.
- Pawn Stars (9/8c, History Channel): Items gain more value when they bear a celebrity signature, so imagine the excitement at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop when they gain access to a skateboard signed by Carrie “Princess Leia” Fisher and a guitar bearing the John Hancock of Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.
- The Ark (10/9c, Syfy): Things get even more complicated in deep space when two realities collide.
- Time Bandits (streaming on Apple TV+): A two-episode drop of the whimsical time-tripping fantasy-comedy features chance encounters with Casanova and the Earl of Sandwich.