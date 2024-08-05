Summer Olympics (Simone Biles on Balance Beam and Floor), ‘Futurama’ Spoofs ‘Squid Game,’ Ex Marks His Spot on ‘Bachelorette’

The final day of gymnastics competition at the Summer Olympics features Simone Biles on balance beam and floor. Futurama spoofs Squid Game when aliens force our heroes to play deadly children’s games. How will the surprise arrival of Jenn’s ex-boyfriend shake things up on The Bachelorette?

Netflix

Summer Olympics

The centerpiece of NBC’s “Primetime in Paris” show (8/7c) will feature Simone Biles competing in the last round of gymnastics apparatus finals, on balance beam (alongside teammate Suni Lee) and floor (with Jordan Chiles). Also on the agenda: track and field finals (airing live at 1 pm/ET) and mixed relay triathlon. All events can be livestreamed, and many replayed, on Peacock. For a full schedule, go to nbcolympics.com.

Disney / Matt Groening

Futurama

All that a downbeat Fry wants on his birthday is “to enjoy the quiet desolation of space for a few hours.” But does he get his wish? Of course not, once aliens interfere, forcing our hapless hero and his gang of misfits to participate in a deadly version of games Fry once played at his eighth birthday party. (“I was just repressing a memory of that,” he muses.) The parody of Squid Game also includes satirical jabs at what has become of the TV industry. “Why did you monsters dream this up?” screams the opportunistic Abner Doubledeal. “And are the streaming rights available?”

DISNEY/John Fleenor

The Bachelorette

8/7c

It’s no secret that bachelors and bachelorettes who participate in this dating franchise have romantic pasts. But it was still a shock when Jenn’s ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi jetted to New Zealand for a surprise visit, putting his hat in the suitors’ ring. Will she let him stay or make him go? That’s one of the tough decisions she’ll make in an episode that also features Jenn and her guys viewing the country from helicopters and horseback, with a group date at a sheep farm.

Food Network

BBQ Brawl

8/7c

Celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Sunny Anderson and Michael Voltaggio cook up an intriguing twist for the competing barbecue pros: how to create smoky sensations without benefit of wood or charcoal. The brawler who scores lowest on each team moves on to an elimination challenge. There’s more cooking on PBS’ The Great American Recipe (9/8c), when the home chefs prepare a favorite family recipe in hopes of moving on to the season finale.

