After six years of marriage, Mama June Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird has filed for divorce from her husband, Josh Efird.

As confirmed by Page Six, court documents filed in Wilkinson County, Georgia, on Thursday (August 1) state that the estranged couple’s relationship is “irretrievably broken” and they have “reached a full and final agreement on all issues of divorce, custody, visitation, children support, division of property, alimony and division of debt.”

Lauryn and Josh share four children: daughter Ella (6), son Bentley (3), and twins Sylus and Stella (2). According to the court papers, the pair will share legal and physical custody of the children.

The documents also state that Lauryn and Josh waived their right to alimony and child support “due to the joint custodial relationship.” They also agreed to “equally divide the expenses of the minor children, including but not limited to uncovered medical expenses, extracurricular activities and necessary school expenses.”

Lauryn is set to claim Bentley and Stella on her income tax returns, while Josh will claim Ella and Sylus on his.

In addition, Josh’s name will be removed from the lease of the family’s house in Gordon, Georgia, within 60 days. Josh plans to move out of the home, leaving Lauryn “responsible for all indebtedness on said property” as well as “all other expenses associated with the home.”

The former couple also have vehicles and bank accounts in their own names, which they will keep.

Lauryn rose to fame as part of her family’s reality shows, which started with Mama June and her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s appearances on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras. This led to the spinoff Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and various Mama June spinoffs on We TV, many of which focused on Lauryn and other members of June’s family.

According to the divorce documents, Lauryn and Josh were legally married on June 17, 2018, though the pair held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 30, 2018.